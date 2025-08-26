Credit: Fox Sports

Next week, sports fans will get their first taste of FS1’s Wake Up Barstool, the groundbreaking new collaboration between the confrontational digital brand Barstool Sports and the Fox Sports cable network.

Fox and Barstool have announced the final details of the new television show, which will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The show will then air live each weekday from 8 to 10 a.m. ET on FS1 going forward. It will then re-air from 10 a.m. to noon leading into The Herd.

In addition to the schedule, the two companies also announced each day’s rotating cast.

Monday: Dave Portnoy, retired NBA point guard Jason Williams, Mostly Sports cohost Brandon Walker, and gambling analyst Rico Bosco

Tuesday: Dave “Big Cat” Katz, A New Untold Story host Nick Turani, Chicago diehard Eddie Farrer, and former Louisiana radio star Bobby “T-Bob” Hebert

Wednesday: Walker and Hebert

Thursday: Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger, Mostly Sports cohost Mark Titus, gambling and golf analyst “Jersey” Jerry Gilfone, and Hebert

Friday: Hebert and a “rotating cast”

It’s official: WAKE UP BARSTOOL joins the FS1 lineup, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 8 AM ET 📝 Press Release: https://t.co/2VeVgDGq80pic.twitter.com/TXYOgqBbOi — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) August 26, 2025

At first glance, it appears that Barstool is setting Hebert up to be the face of the show. The former LSU lineman revealed as much last week in an interview on the Stugotz and Co. podcast. Still, it is a meteoric send-up for a guy who was doing local Louisiana radio and podcasts earlier this year before Barstool hired him.

Overall, Wake Up Barstool looks as if it will offer a diverse array of voices. One concern with Barstool doing a network TV show is that they do not always have a breadth of experts across sports. However, this cast should provide NFL, NBA and college sports acumen along with plenty of betting commentary to go around.

Wake Up Barstool is a fascinating inflection point for sports TV. If it cuts through online and is even moderately competitive with Get Up on ESPN, it could provide a new template upon which sports and news networks can build daytime lineups as viewers spend less time watching cable programming.

By associating with Barstool and capitalizing on the brand’s stature among sports fans, FS1 could certainly benefit. At the same time, the platform of Fox and cable television give Barstool greater status than it has ever had before.

“Launching Wake Up Barstool on FS1 is a huge step for us,” said Portnoy in a press release. “We’ve built a community that talks about sports the way fans actually do, and now we get to do it every morning on national television. It’s Barstool, unfiltered, the way it’s meant to be.”