Photo credit: Barstool Sports

EA Sports’ decision to bring back the highly popular College Football video games series after an 11-year hiatus has been an overwhelming success, with College Football 25 becoming the best-selling sports video game ever in short order. And even with CFB 26 on the horizon, EA Sports isn’t quite done making updates to College Football 25.

EA’s college football games have always been beloved due to the longevity and replayability of its Dynasty Mode. But on Friday, EA Sports announced one fun change to their Ultimate Team mode that should get many sports fans excited.

In a post on X, EA announced that four of the “greatest athletes in sports history” would be added into the game. If you had college football legends in mind, you would certainly be thrown for a loop…

Instead, the hosts of the Pardon My Take podcast, Dan “Big Cat” Katz, and Eric Sollenberger, better known as PFT Commenter, will be added into the game on Saturday.

Additionally, popular comedian and semi-regular ESPN College Gameday guest Shane Gillis and popular Twitch streamer Sketch will also be added into the Ultimate Team mode.

Big Cat and PFT Commenter, who each graduated from Division-1 programs, Wisconsin and James Madison respectively, will represent their alma maters in the game. And Gillis and Sketch will represent Notre Dame and Mississippi State, respectively.

Some could say that putting celebrities outside of sports in the game with elite-level athletes is a bit gimmicky. But at this point in the game’s timeline, it certainly seems like a smart marketing plan to get some people back on the game.