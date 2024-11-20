Dave Portnoy and Zach Bryan

Dave Portnoy said he was done talking about Zach Bryan.

As he prepares to leave the BFFs Podcast at the end of the year, the Barstool Sports founder is trying to put one of his most publicized feuds behind him.

Barstool’s beef with Bryan stems from the country star’s very public breakup with Brianna LaPaglia (Brianna Chickenfry). She detailed the couple’s seemingly toxic relationship, revealing that he had offered her a $12 million NDA following their breakup, which she declined to accept.

Portnoy pledged to write 10,000 diss tracks amid the feud and later released another track titled “Country Diddy.”

That appeared to be the last of it, but Portnoy took to social media Wednesday to address an incident at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. LaPaglia was in attendance, only for UFC fighter David Onama to give her ex-boyfriend a very public shoutout.

He later clarified that he isn’t sure who Bryan is, and his manager asked him to give the embattled country music star a shoutout — a paid advertisement if you will.

But it was more than that.

Zach Bryan begged a UFC fighter for a shoutout to make Bri mad. What a pathetic little man. pic.twitter.com/JfcSMnxxtL — BFFs (@BFFsPod) November 20, 2024

“I know I said I’m done talking about that small, little pathetic man, Zach Bryan,” Portnoy said. “Time to move on; it sucks that everything happened…So, this past Saturday night, UFC New York, Brianna Chickenfry goes to the event. Her first UFC event. She’s advertising that she’s going. She’s all over the place. Everyone knows she’s going. During the fight, this guy, David Onama, wins a fight, gets in the middle of the ring, and gives Zach Bryan a shoutout.

“He’s like, ‘I’m so happy. Zach Bryan, this one’s for him; can’t wait to see his show in a couple of weeks.’ Obviously, people were like, ‘That’s gotta suck for Bri like she’s there, and they’re getting a Zach Bryan shoutout.’ This guy, David Onama, goes on a podcast — it was so odd. The podcasters are like, ‘What’s up with Zach Bryan? You’re a big Zach Bryan fan?’ The UFC guy is like, ‘I don’t even know who Zach Bryan is. His manager, his team, reached out to my team, like begging for a shoutout.’

“He doesn’t even know who the f*ck Zach Bryan is. But you know who he does know? Morgan f*cking Wallen. ‘Last night, we let the liquor talk.’ Yeah, the guy Bri was listening to and Zach freaked out because he’s jealous of his success. Yeah, this guy knows who that is. He doesn’t know who the f*ck Zach Bryan is.”

Portnoy didn’t stop there, dragging Bryan for allegedly orchestrating the spectacle to get under LaPaglia’s skin.

This small, little 4-foot-8, f*cking psychopath is that pathetic and that lost where they gotta beg UFC guys for a shoutout to try to rub it in Brianna’s (face),” Portnoy continued. “Like Brianna gives a f*ck. We know you’re popular, Zach. You don’t need to f*cking bribe people to say your name, you pathetic little man. They did the same thing with the walkout, too, for ‘Something in the Orange.’

“What a pathetic — like, dude, we get you’re world-famous, but everyone knows you’re a f*cking piece of shit loser. And now we know how pathetic and small and f*cking low you are. By the way, it’s embarrassing. You look like the smallest man who ever lived, shoutout that diss track… Listen, you can like his music; he had good music. This guy is the worst.”

Whether this marks the end of the feud remains to be seen, but with Portnoy bowing out of BFFs soon, the chapter on one of Barstool’s most public feuds might finally be coming to a close — at least until someone writes another diss track or Bryan does something nefarious, again.

