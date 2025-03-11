Photo credit: Barstool Sports

Dave Portnoy is everywhere.

The Barstool Sports founder and CEO could see his outlet in the “new media” seat at the White House, and he could also see himself writing a book. According to Page Six, the 47-year-old Portnoy’s agency has quietly been shopping a book deal on his behalf, though details remain scarce.

However, what is known is that Portnoy is looking for possible publishers for his second book. Whether it’s a memoir or something else entirely is unclear, but love him or hate him, his journey from running a four-page newspaper to building a company worth hundreds of millions is a story that practically writes itself.

His first book, “Sharks Have Feelings Too,” came out in 2016 after a Barstool Rundown debate turned into a year-long passion project. Initially, Portnoy told Barstool’s Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Kevin “KFC” Clancy that he’d write a book report defending sharks, and true to form, he followed through. The book, still available on Amazon, proved that when Portnoy sets his mind to something, he sees it through.

So if someone told Dave Portnoy he couldn’t write a memoir — or whatever this book turns out to be — that’s probably the exact reason he’s doing it.

Just don’t expect him to send an advanced copy to Elon Musk, whom he’s taken multiple shots at in recent weeks — or to LeBron James. As a Boston Celtics fan, Portnoy has unsurprisingly been a vocal critic of James but recently took issue with Stephen A. Smith for what he called “kid glove” treatment of the Lakers star regarding his eldest son, Bronny, in the fallout of their viral confrontation.