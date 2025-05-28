Credit: Grace Smith-IndyStar via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the WNBA revealed the results of its investigation into alleged racist fan behavior during the Indiana Fever’s opening game against the Chicago Sky earlier this month.

The investigation yielded the allegations were unsubstantiated, and that no evidence of any hate speech or racist remarks from fans was found.

The following has been released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/rFlKQAHmzQ — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) May 27, 2025

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the statement read. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it. The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

The Indiana Fever issued a response to the WNBA’s findings in a statement of their own.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world’s greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

The Fever’s handling of the investigation has not sat well with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy who, after attending the game in question and sitting courtside, had some strong words about the WNBA and Fever “lending credence” to allegations that seemingly began as internet rumors.

Now, Portnoy is ripping the Fever again.

It’s okay to have a spine @IndianaFever The “investigation” was bullshit. Both you and @WNBA gave credibly to a very obvious troll. @espn ran with it. @CaitlinClark22 had to defend her fans for no reason. You made something outta nothing. @IndianaFever fans deserve better https://t.co/ddyGPWRbYh — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 27, 2025

“It’s okay to have a spine,” he said replying to the Fever’s statement. “The ‘investigation’ was bullsh*t. Both you and [the] WNBA gave credibly [sic] to a very obvious troll. ESPN ran with it. Caitlin Clark had to defend her fans for no reason. You made something outta nothing. Indiana Fever fans deserve better.”

From the beginning, Portnoy was steadfast in his belief that, as someone who attended the game, there were no racist remarks directed at players from fans. And while it’s encouraging that the WNBA found Dave Portnoy to be right, whether the investigation itself was a smart decision is still debatable.

Some believed the WNBA acknowledging the allegations gave oxygen to rumors that were always unsubstantiated, absent of any video or audio evidence. Others believed the WNBA was simply doing its due diligence.

Perhaps the league will handle these situations differently in the future. A compromise might be to conduct the investigation, but only acknowledge the investigation publicly should the league find evidence of wrongdoing.