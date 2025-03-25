Dave Portnoy and the Rumble logo

Barstool Sports fans who have become accustomed to consuming its content via Rumble over the course of the last year are going to need to find a new platform.

During his Davey Day Trader stream on Monday, Dave Portnoy revealed that his company’s partnership with the streamer has ended after it opted not to renew Barstool’s contract.

“We are not a part of Rumble anymore, by the way,” Portnoy said nonchalantly in response to a viewer question. “They didn’t re-up the contract.”

It’s unclear when the partnership officially came to an end, with the most recent piece of content on Barstool Sports’ Rumble channel — which boasts more than 60,500 subscribers — posting late last week. First announced in January 2024, the partnership between Barstool and Rumble was described as “wide-ranging,” with the company airing all of its video podcasts and live streams on the platform.

As a part of its deal, Barstool marketed Rumble as its “preferred video home,” with both sides working together to bring “brand advertisers to the Rumble platform.” Additionally, Barstool received access to the Rumble Cloud as its provider for services such as computing, storage, and network.

The announcement of Barstool’s partnership with Rumble came just two months after the sports brand made headlines for its dispute with YouTube, which stemmed from the Google-owned platform requesting that it edit an episode of Surviving Barstool due to threats that an employee had made against another employee in jest. Rather than comply, Portnoy opted to pull the series from YouTube altogether and put it behind a pay-per-view paywall prior to the deal with Rumble, which brands itself as anti-censorship.

Yet despite their previous disputes and the Rumble partnership, Barstool has maintained a presence on YouTube, including with the most recent season of Surviving Barstool. While its partnership with Rumble may have been “wide-ranging,” it wasn’t exclusive and apparently didn’t bear enough fruit to continue with a new contract.