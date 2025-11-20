Photo Credit: The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone on YouTube

It has been about a week since Patrick Beverley was charged with third-degree felony assault in Texas, and now Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy is giving his and the company’s perspective.

During a segment this week on The Unnamed Show, a podcast in which Portnoy gives updates about the business of Barstool, Portnoy revealed that Beverley is sidelined at the company until there is a resolution to Beverley’s legal situation.

From Portnoy’s comments, it sounds as if Beverley came to him prior to TMZ releasing the Richmond, Texas, police report with his own versions of events. Beverley even recorded a podcast about the situation, in which police allege he assaulted his younger sister, and it was posted momentarily on the Hoopin and Hollerin feed.

But once Portnoy saw the police report, which he called “horrific,” he contacted Beverley and put him on hiatus.

“He is taking time, forced time, away from Barstool, and we’ll see,” Portnoy said on The Unnamed Show. “If this turns out somehow not true, we’ll let the facts play out. Certainly with what is hanging there, we can’t have him be part of what we’re doing right now. And we’ve gotta see how it settles. But this is horrible, how it read, and if there’s any truth to it, he won’t be back at Barstool.”

Portnoy said that he told Beverley that they could “regroup when there’s a resolution.” TMZ is reporting that Beverley has a court hearing next month.

While Portnoy expressed hope that Beverley’s situation is not as bad as it seems, he said the current story from police and the sister’s testimony looks “brutal.”

Hoopin and Hollerin, recently refreshed with the addition of Jason “White Chocalate” Williams, will be back when Williams and Adam “Rone” Ferrone are ready, Portnoy added.