Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox shocked everyone Sunday night when they traded star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

In return, Boston is receiving left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs, and another prospect. While it’s not nothing, there’s a reason this trade immediately reminded many people of the Luka Dončić one.

While things had been souring between Devers and the organization over his move from third base to designated hitter, perhaps no one was more surprised by the timing of the move than Red Sox fans. Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, a lifelong Red Sox die-hard fan, certainly seemed to see it that way.

Red Sox Sweep Yankees but can’t let fans feel good about the season for more than 20 seconds before trading Devers for a bag of baseballs. pic.twitter.com/x57qTH3oU6 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 15, 2025

“I’m watching the U.S. Open, and the Red Sox trade [Rafael] Divers,” said Portnoy in a Sunday social media video. “They pull him off the plane, stick him in a car, send him on his way, and that’s the end.

“Now, listen, Rafael Devers is a d*ckhead, all right? He’s a f*cking d*ckhead. There’s no doubt about that. The way he handled Bregman coming to third and pissing and moaning, and then when Bregman gets hurt, he won’t play third, and then he won’t play first. So he’s a d*ckhead. But this season has sucked for the Red Sox until the last f*cking week, two weeks. They start playing good baseball. They sweep the Yankees. They won five out of six against the Yankees. They won, what, seven out of eight or something like that. We’re finally looking up above 500. It’s like, maybe this team actually will be pretty good. We got all these young kids coming up. And Devers is hitting for the most part, and you f*cking trade him for a bag of baseballs and f*cking a couple of no-name pitchers and more.

“And it’s a financial deal. And that’s all it is. They didn’t have to pay the contract. They got out of it. And it’s f*cking John Henry doing John Henry stuff.

“Now? You’re playing good baseball. Now, you don’t want to at least see what can happen this year? If you keep putting the pedal to the metal, the pitching is starting to come around. And fine, let him be a d*ckhead, but be our d*ckhead DH for this season.

“This is a money deal, not a winning baseball deal. The Red Sox don’t make winning baseball deals very often anymore. We all know he’s a d*ckhead. You know who is a d*ckhead? Manny Ramirez is a d*ckhead. We won a bunch of World Series with him. Let him be a d*ckhead for the rest of this season at DH. Trade him for a bucket of baseballs in the middle of the only positive streak we’ve had. We sweep the Yankees. We’re this high, you f*cking kick us in the nuts, and now we’re down in the dumps.”

We expect to hear many more heated responses to the trade from Boston media folks on Monday.