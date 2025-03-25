Screen grab: ‘Family Guy’

We didn’t exactly need confirmation that Dave Portnoy wasn’t thrilled with how Family Guy portrayed him, but now we’ve got it. The Barstool Sports founder and CEO was spoofed in Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated series, and the depiction didn’t exactly paint him in the most flattering light.

Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod broke down the brief but memorable cameo, which, despite its humor, was a clear hit at Portnoy’s persona.

In the episode — titled “Dog is My Co-Pilot” — Chris and Stewie open their own pizza shop. And “Mount Ve-Stewvius” figures to gain a significant business boost via one of Portnoy’s famous pizza reviews. “Wow, welcome Mr. Portnoy!” Chris tells the cartoon version of the Boston native. “Ah, come on, please, call me Dave,” Portnoy replies. “Mr. Portnoy is how I’m referred to in court documents.” Portnoy proceeded to review the Griffins’ pizza positively before noting the increase in traffic the shop would soon be receiving. “Once I post my review, you guys will have a line from here to Boston filled with nothing but UFC fans and insurrectionists,” Portnoy says. “Did you hear that Stewie? We’re gonna be rich!” Chris replies as the Portnoy parody came to an end.

During his Davey Day Trader stream on Monday, Portnoy reacted to the Family Guy spoof, and let’s say he wasn’t exactly impressed with how he was portrayed.

“Yeah, I was on Family Guy — I saw that,” Portnoy said. “It was half-nice, half-insulting. I would like to think that there’s not just UFC fans and insurrectionists who watch pizza reviews. Also, Family Guy pick up the damn phone and let me do a voiceover, huh? Cheap ass cheapers. Let me do a f*cking voiceover. If you’re going to put me on your show, let me do a voiceover.”

Here’s @stoolpresidente‘s thoughts about being on Family Guy.

Real ones know who actually support Dave & his @onebite reviews. #viva https://t.co/DII874NoZ7 pic.twitter.com/d0i8WGFZvt — This Day In Barstool Sports/Mario (@ThisDayInBSS) March 24, 2025

His frustration seemingly had less to do with being the butt of the joke and more with the fact that the show never bothered to reach out to him directly.

That said, his reaction to the cameo was as blunt as you’d expect.

And in true Portnoy fashion, he demanded to do his own voiceover next time — because if you’re going to spoof him, you might as well get it right.