Dave Portnoy and Kirk Minihane are at it again.

This week on The Unnamed Show, which has seemingly become a venue for the two New Englander Barstool Sports hosts to air their grievances and bash one another, the first 20 minutes devolved into a shouting match over Portnoy overruling Minihane’s decision to have a content creator named Beyond Average Mick on the show. Mick is a character on Minihane’s daily Barstool show who has butt heads with Portnoy over the Barstool boss’s reaction to Temple students who graffitied a Barstool bar in Philadelphia last month.

When a Temple student named Mo Khan released a video of the bar with the message “F*ck the Jews” written on the wall, Portnoy ripped into him before later offering to pay for the student to travel to the Auschwitz concentration camp to learn his lesson. When Khan later flipped his story and claimed he was not involved in the incident, Portnoy called him a coward.

At the time, Mick apparently used the situation to call Portnoy “Rabbi Dave,” mocking what he saw as Portnoy’s sanctimonious response to the incident. So when Minihane suggested having Mick on the show, Portnoy was not pleased.

“I hate this kid,” Portnoy explained this week on The Unnamed Show. “I do think he’s an antisemitic piece of sh*t.”

As Portnoy argued that Mick’s insensitive joke was antisemitic, Minihane pushed back. That led the Barstool owner to berate Minihane on-air, telling the former WEEI host to “shut up.”

“Shut the fuck up you bald f*! How’s that?!” Portnoy interjected after Minihane told him to stop.

“You work for me! You little b*tch,” Portnoy added.

Later, Portnoy explained why he did not want Mick on the show. While The Unnamed Show, in particular, is usually intended for Barstool announcements and company drama, Portnoy does not want to give oxygen to people he believes are antisemitic, many of whom heckle him on social media daily.

Portnoy believes that even a constructive argument with Mick would be turned back around on him online.

“Everything we do on this show is clipped, because I’m on it,” Portnoy explained. “Every antisemitic piece of sh*t out there who sends me hundreds of messages a day begs to engage with me.”

On the other hand, Minihane saw it as an opportunity to extend the dialogue Portnoy was trying to start with the Temple incident.

“I thought it would be interesting to have somebody on who you disagree with … and have a conversation,” Minihane said. “Which I thought you were trying to do with bringing these guys to Auschwitz, trying to have a conversation so you can put a name and a face to someone you disagree with. You don’t want to do that, so I was wrong.”

By the end of the segment, the two were back to normal. They announced the cast for an upcoming Barstool reality show and discussed other Barstool nonsense.

In his own post on X, Mick wrote, “We could have laughed at it – I was open to being civil with all of this. Didn’t need an apology on anything said and just wanted a shot at defending myself against his accusations.”

This is just the latest skirmish between Portnoy and Minihane. They have bickered for months over Portnoy’s relationship with Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia. Portnoy allegedly once fired Minihane over his comments about LaPaglia but backed down quickly.

As with everything at Barstool, there is a lot of professional wrestling performance within these “beefs.” Even so, it’s not every day you hear a media boss scream obscenities at an employee. Either Kirk Minihane and Dave Portnoy just trust each other more than most, or this relationship is actually souring over time.

Meanwhile, all co-host Ryan Whitney can do is stare ahead and hope it all ends soon.