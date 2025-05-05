Credit: The Providence Journal

Dave Portnoy found himself in the headlines over the weekend following his reaction to a “F**k the Jews” bottle service sign that had been displayed at a Barstool Sports bar in Philadelphia.

But while Portnoy condemned the use of the sign in no uncertain terms, he now finds himself feuding with a local Philadelphia television news station as a result of the incident.

Taking to X on Monday, the Barstool Sports founder shared that he had no real reaction to the news that the University of Michigan football team is suspending head coach Sherrone Moore for two games because he has been busy throughout the morning. In particular, Portnoy said that he “just got in a screaming match with ABC Philadelphia scumbag reporter who tried to blame me and Barstool and white men for the ‘F**k the Jews’ sign.

I know people want me to care about this but I just got in a screaming match with ABC Philadelphia scumbag reporter who tried to blame me and Barstool and white men for the “Fuck the Jews” sign. https://t.co/01qXiYZTeK — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

In a subsequent video message, Portnoy detailed his side of the story, explaining that the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia had “begged” him to do an interview, only to change the reporter he was told he would be speaking to. The Boston native said that the female reporter he spoke to cited a quote from a professor claiming that “Barstool Sports creates a culture of harassment and that basically I’m responsible for this happening at my own bar.”

As the interview became increasingly heated, Portnoy said he had a staffer begin filming it. He then shared his footage from the video interview, which shows himself and the reporter having a tense exchange over the source of her criticism with the Barstool Sports founder ultimately ending the interview by slamming his laptop shut.

“You ambushed me with a made-up f**king quote from a made-up… f**king journal from two professors, I guess at Virginia,” Portnoy said in his video following the footage. “Let me ask you this: where do you think more hate is happening: at f**king Barstool Sports or college campuses across this fucking country?

“This piece of s**t, ABC, the person who set it up, gave me one reporter bait and switch to the other. F**k ABC. F**k ABC. People are — oh, it makes me mad. I forgot how much I hate f**king journalists, this f**king piece of s**t.”

So @6abc begged me to do an interview about the incident at our bar. Since it was local I agreed. Then the reporter tried to say Barstool and I and white men were responsible for the incident. Austin started recording once it got contentious pic.twitter.com/ug8CX83HHp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

While it’s unclear whether 6abc Action News will move forward with the story, it seems like a safe bet that if it does, it won’t paint Dave Portnoy in the best of lights. The 48-year-old, however, seems to believe that was the station’s intent all along, which is perhaps why he was so eager to beat it to the punch by sharing his version of events on social media first.