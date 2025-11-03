Credit: Wake Up Barstool

Dave Portnoy addressed the ESPN-YouTube TV blackout on Monday’s Wake Up Barstool, offering his take on the carriage dispute that has left approximately 10 million subscribers without access to Disney-owned channels since last Thursday.

The blackout began Oct. 31 when Disney pulled ABC, ESPN, and more than 20 other channels from YouTube TV after the two sides failed to reach a new distribution agreement. Subscribers lost access to college football’s biggest matchups, Monday Night Football, NBA games, and NHL programming during peak season. For those who bundled NFL Sunday Ticket with their YouTube TV subscription, the situation became even more complicated, as they couldn’t cancel their base plan without forfeiting access to games they already paid up to $378 for.

Disney and YouTube TV have spent the past several days pointing fingers at each other. Disney claims YouTube TV is “using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms” it has negotiated with every other distributor. YouTube TV counters that Disney “used the threat of a blackout as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers.”

Portnoy didn’t take either side. Instead, he explained the basic economics of what’s happening.

“This is chaos for a sports fan, and it sucks for us,” Portnoy said. “It sucks for people who want to watch football. As a business guy, I totally get it. I understand ESPN’s point of view, and I understand YouTube’s point of view. ESPN’s saying, ‘Hey, we pay all this money for all these rights, these conference games and live television, we don’t think you’re giving us enough. We think the reason to sign up for YouTube TV is to watch football, and watch these games, so we need more money.’ And YouTube is saying, ‘No, no, no, we can’t give you any more money,’ so they have this impasse.”

“And, unfortunately, for the fans, this is how America works,” Portnoy continued. “It’ll be resolved over time, most likely, but, hey, this is America, this is capitalism. The market will dictate what the market wants. And it stinks for us.”

The dispute centers on how much YouTube TV should pay to carry Disney’s channels. Disney is demanding rate increases that reflect ESPN’s value as the premier destination for live sports. YouTube TV, which has grown to 10 million subscribers and become the fourth-largest pay-TV provider in the United States, argues it shouldn’t pay more than other distributors.

Portnoy didn’t buy either company’s positioning.

“I’m under no delusion that Disney gives a crap about us, or YouTube TV gives a crap about us,” he said. “They’re pointing the finger, putting us in the middle. They only care about their bottom lines, and unfortunately, the market — us — will dictate who wins in this argument. There’s no point in complaining. The pocketbook will dictate it. As a business guy, I totally understand the fight, and my guess is ESPN wins.”

YouTube TV has offered a $20 credit if channels remain dark for an “extended period,” but that barely covers the $82.99 monthly subscription cost. Some subscribers are now receiving offers of $10 off per month for six months, totaling $60 in savings.

This isn’t YouTube TV’s first carriage dispute in 2025. The service has clashed with NBCUniversal, Fox, Paramount, and TelevisaUnivision already this year, reaching agreements with everyone except TelevisaUnivision, which remains blacked out after more than a month.

Disney itself has recent history with these battles, fighting Charter Communications in 2023 (resulting in a 10-day blackout) and DirecTV in 2024 (a nearly two-week blackout) before reaching deals.

ESPN has significant leverage in this negotiation. The network is experiencing its best college football viewership numbers in 16 years, with ABC averaging 7.1 million viewers per game this season. Disney’s recent acquisition of Fubo and its ownership of Hulu + Live TV also give it a chance to acquire YouTube TV subscribers fleeing the service.

YouTube TV’s counterargument centers on scale and consumer choice. As the fourth-largest multichannel video programming distributor in the United States with 10 million subscribers, it represents a massive chunk of cord-cutters who specifically chose streaming to avoid the bundling and carriage disputes that plagued cable.

But as Portnoy pointed out, those subscribers are learning that streaming isn’t immune to the same problems.