Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump issued his Presidential Address to Congress. And one particular comment from Trump caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy amidst his ongoing feud with Elon Musk.

Trump addressed many varying topics on Tuesday night. But the one in particular that caught Portnoy’s attention came when Trump highlighted the work he has done to reduce the federal workforce, calling these federal workers “unelected bureaucrats” that will rule no longer.

“It’s very simple,” said Trump. “The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over!”

Portnoy took to social media shortly after this comment, outlining how he believes that Musk is “basically Co-President” alongside Trump.

“Gotta admit, this one didn’t quite land since Elon is basically Co-President,” wrote Portnoy in a post on X.

Gotta admit this one didn’t quite land since Elon is basically Co-President. pic.twitter.com/tbz2LGxUWQ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 5, 2025

Maybe the comment from Portnoy was made in jest. But this notably isn’t Portnoy’s only shot at Musk regarding his involvement with President Trump.

Last week, Portnoy, who admitted that he is a “big investor” in Tesla stock, accused Musk of neglecting his actual job as CEO of Tesla to serve as a special advisor alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE.

“So I’m a big stockholder of Tesla and I certainly raise my eyebrows,” said Portnoy during an appearance on the Fox Business Network show Varney & Co. “I like DOGE. I like what they’re doing. But let me tell you this. If you’re going to send out — and you’ve got to call it both ways — if you’re going to send emails to federal workers and say, ‘What have you done for the last five days?’ I think Tesla shareholders are entitled to ask their CEO, Elon Musk, ‘What have you done for Tesla the last five days?’ I mean, it’s seemingly all he cares about right now is DOGE.”

Whether it is for selfish reasons due to his stocks in Tesla, or not, it is quite clear that Portnoy isn’t exactly thrilled with Musk’s involvement as an advisor to Trump.

And considering the fact that Tesla stocks have dropped over 30% over the past month, it’s likely a safe bet that this won’t be the last shot fired at Musk as long as Portnoy and other shareholders continue to take a drastic hit.