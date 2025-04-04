Credit: Dave Portnoy

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy had a rough Thursday, but he’s not totally giving up on Donald Trump’s tariffs just yet.

Portnoy, a longtime supporter of Trump, shared Thursday that he was “down” $7 million across the stock market and cryptocurrency following the President’s announcement of sweeping tariffs that upended the global economy.

“I’m down 7 million bucks in stocks and crypto, and it’s tariff city. Trump has put his tariffs all over the place. I’ve been trying to understand them. I don’t. Like it’s more a trade deficit tariff. To me, like, hey, we get this much sh*t from you, and you get this much from us. Let’s even that up. Let’s get some wacky formula, do tariffs. And everything’s in the sh*tter because of it,” he said in a video that was circulating on social media.

Still, Portnoy remains a fan of Trump, even if it’s hard to understand what he’s trying to accomplish now.

“I voted for Trump. I think Trump’s a smart guy,” he said. “You may not love him, I think he’s smart. [Secretary of Commerce] Howard Lutnick, I think he’s smart. I think they’re smarter than me when it comes to these tariffs. I also think he’s playing a high-stakes game here. I’m gonna roll with him for a couple days, a couple weeks, see how this pans out… I’m gonna give Trump the benefit of the doubt here.”

While Portnoy endorsed Trump for office and has previously interviewed him, the Barstool owner has become increasingly critical of the Republican president in recent weeks. Last week, he excoriated National Security Adviser Mike Waltz over the “Signalgate” scandal, calling for Trump to fire him over what he called a “f*ck-up of epic proportions.” He also previously took a few shots at Trump and Elon Musk over their government work together.

Portnoy also mentioned several weeks back that he had been offered a role in Trump’s Commerce Department, but he decided against the possibility because it would have required him to leave Barstool.

Portnoy’s concerns about the economy and his personal wealth remain very much relevant the next day. Earlier Friday, China announced it would match Trump’s tariffs against them with a 34% tariff on U.S. goods. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that inflation will also likely pick up over the tariffs. The stock market also continued to free-fall on Friday. In spite of the mounting evidence and near-universal expert opinions, Trump has vowed to continue moving forward on his economic policies.