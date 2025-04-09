Screen grab: Dave Portnoy on X

As the Trump administration has endured recent turmoil, Dave Portnoy has become a prominent voice for both sides of the aisle.

Despite his status as a public supporter of President Donald Trump’s, the Barstool Sports founder hasn’t been shy to be critical of the 45th and 47th president’s handling of the Signal war plans leak and the recent tariffs that have resulted in a stock market crash. And Portnoy’s commentary has made him an unlikely media darling for the left and adversary to those on the right, both sides of which have clipped portions of his rants to prove their points.

The 48-year-old Boston native has seen enough.

During Wednesday’s edition of his Davey Day Trader stream, Portnoy made note of liberals who he says have taken his comments out of context and conservatives who have criticized him, some even going as far as to send him death threats. In doing so, he debuted a new strategy to prevent such clips from going viral, repeatedly inserting the phrase “don’t clip this” throughout his commentary.

“People will clip the parts they want to fit their narrative,” Portnoy said. “So I should say, ‘Don’t clip this. Don’t clip this.'”

He then proceeded to do just that, inserting the phrase “don’t clip this” no fewer than 40 times over the course of a three-minute rant.

“The thing I don’t like — don’t clip this — is a switch — don’t clip this — that now the treasury guy or even Trump at time — don’t clip this — suddenly like the stock market’s not a big deal — don’t clip this — because it was a big deal before the election — don’t clip this,” Portnoy said. “And there’s plenty of, Jimmy Kimmel — don’t clip this — of a big thing, a big like string — don’t clip this — of Trump being like, ‘if they’re elected, the stock market will crash-‘ — don’t clip this — and now it’s reversed.

“The left generally — don’t clip this — didn’t care about the stock market and like, ‘we don’t care about rich people’ — don’t clip this. And now it’s like, ‘oh, who cares about the stock market?’ Don’t clip this. Well you’ve gotta care about the stock market — don’t clip this.”

I have developed a new strategy to stop people from clipping my #DDTG rants out of context pic.twitter.com/6z5RbWiZWz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 9, 2025

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Get the point?

Impressively enough, Portnoy managed to make multiple coherent points, even while inserting “don’t clip this” into his rant more than three dozen times. Unfortunately, his repeated insertion of the phrase made the clip effectively useless to those wanting to share it — which was the entire point of approach — although it’s hard to imagine this strategy sticking or preventing Portnoy’s apparent influence in the political sphere from continuing to grow.