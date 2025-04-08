Edit by Liam McGuire

We’re now several days into President Donald Trump’s newly announced tariff policies wreaking absolute havoc on the stock market. And only the president’s most loyal soldiers are standing by him.

One person that has recently gotten off the Trump train, at least on this issue, is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. The brash Portnoy has been an outspoken supporter of Trump in the past, but has recently taken the president to task on issues ranging from the stock market crash to last month’s accidental leaks of military plans to a reporter.

Now, Portnoy is calling out those in the media who fail to “call a spade a spade.”

On Monday, Portnoy took to his day trading livestream and singled out multiple right-wing media figures for their apparent hypocrisy.

Dave Portnoy: “Clay Travis, Will Cain, they’re like ‘just don’t look at your 401k. Since when do people care about the stock market?’ That’s bullshit. That’s fucking bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/BGo88ZfpuM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 7, 2025

“I’ve seen a little bit of, like this was last week, like Clay Travis, Will Cain. They’re like, ‘Just don’t look at your 401(k). Since when do people care about the stock market?’ That’s bullsh*t. That’s f***ing bullsh*t,” Portnoy contended.

“I would rather people on the right, who support Trump no matter what he does, what he says- like, when you say stuff like that, to me it’s like, ‘well, Trump could f***ing cut someone’s head off,’ [and] you’d be like, ‘well, did he really?’ Like, let’s call a spade a spade,” Portnoy continued.

It’s nothing new for members of the news media to say things that are blatantly hypocritical. No doubt, if a Democratic administration was overseeing this type of stock market crash, right-wing media would be having a field day criticizing whatever policy choice was singled out for blame.

But it’s certainly noteworthy that Dave Portnoy, who makes regular appearances on conservative media shows like Varney, is willing to call out others in that ecosystem.