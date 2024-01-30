Screen grab: Barstool Radio

We’re only a month in, but 2024 has already brought plenty of change to Barstool Sports.

Earlier this month, the company’s CEO, Erika Ayers Badan, announced that she is leaving the company. And just last week, Barstool announced a new partnership with the anti-cancel culture video platform Rumble, while the company is also reportedly nearing an endorsement deal with DraftKings.

But while those happenings have largely involved Barstool’s business dealings, changes are also now coming to the company’s programming.

On Monday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced that he is canceling the daily Barstool Radio program, which had been predominantly hosted by Francis Ellis and Kelly Keegs. Portnoy said that he canceled the show — which often discussed the behind the scenes (and sometimes in front of the scenes) drama at Barstool — after Keegs declined to address an ongoing feud she was having with another Barstool employee who goes by the name Ohio’s Tate.

“These two, in maybe the most tone deaf, braindead, idiotic Barstool Radio moment — they just didn’t talk about it at all,” Portnoy said of Ellis and Keegs on Monday’s episode of Barstool Rundown.

“That is why Barstool Radio exists,” co-host Kevin Clancy, who has hosted Barstool Radio on occasions, replied.

“They aren’t cut out for it,” Portnoy insisted.

For those familiar with the Barstool universe, there’s also a sideplot involving Eric Nathan (Barstool Nate) — who recently started hosting Barstool Radio on Fridays — being upset that he didn’t do more to encourage Keegs to address the drama with Ohio’s Tate, which stemmed from the latter accusing the former of being “lazy” in a blog post.

As for what’s next, Portnoy announced on Tuesday that he will be hosting a new weekly edition of Barstool Radio alongside Kirk Minihane and Ryan Whitney. It’s unclear what day the show will air or when it will officially launch.

Breaking – A new once a week Barstool Radio/DPS show will be launching soon hosted by @kirkmin with myself and @ryanwhitney6 All parties have committed to 42 weeks a year or until somebody quits the company. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 30, 2024

Just like pro wrestling, it can often be hard to differentiate what’s real, what’s not and what’s merely embellished when it comes to Barstool. All indications, however, are that these programming changes are, in fact, legitimate and it will certainly be interesting to see what the new version of Barstool Radio brings.