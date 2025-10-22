Screen grab: ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

Dave Portnoy’s resume is a lengthy one, with titles including entrepreneur, host and college football analyst.

Now the Barstool Sports founder can add “author” to that list, with his new book, “Cancel Me if You Can” officially set to be released on June 30, 2026.

1st things 1st. This cover fucks. Anyway 22 years ago I started a paper route. Turned it into empire. Created a lot of fans and enemies along the way. Sold it for 600 milly. Bought it back for a buck. Sometimes life is actually stranger than fictionhttps://t.co/5dM4FteEWM pic.twitter.com/PLBPVTEzkn — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 22, 2025

While a listing from publisher Simon & Schuster specifies that the book “isn’t a memoir or a business book,” it sure sounds like a bit of both. According to the description, the book focuses on his journey building Barstool Sports, his own personal successes and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Though he didn’t set out to be a political lightning rod, it happened—and he’s fully aware that half the internet hates him while the other half loves him. The truth? He doesn’t care, as long as people take interest. He’s always been brutally honest, and he always will be. Dave’s journey hasn’t been perfect. He’s failed—publicly and personally—and he’s constantly willing to risk it all. Why? Because he already knows what it’s like to lose everything and start over, time and time again. So why not? In Cancel Me If You Can, Dave lays it all out: the hard work, the timing, the luck, the poisonous relationships behind the curtain, and the balls it took to get to where he is today. This isn’t a memoir or a business book—it’s another bet on himself. But honestly, would you really want to bet against him? The odds are against it.

News of Portnoy’s new book comes just months after he was added to the cast of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show as a part of a wide-ranging deal including the creation of a new FS1 daily morning show, Wake Up Barstool. Barstool’s formal partnership with Fox only confirmed the company’s — and its founder’s — place in the mainstream, which will likely only be furthered as Portnoy embarks on his impending book tour.