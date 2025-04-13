Credit: Dave Portnoy on X

Dave Portnoy celebrated the first night of Passover in grand style.

The Barstool Sports CEO and founder attended the UFC 314 pay-per-view at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. So did President Donald Trump, whom Portnoy lauded for his recent legislation regarding water pressure and later invited to appear on his Davey Day Trader stream.

And during Saturday’s UFC 314 event, Portnoy, who is Jewish, had a front-row seat for Jean Silva’s victory over Bryce Mitchell.

It was Mitchell’s first fight since he made headlines for praising Adolf Hitler. He was choked unconscious in the bout.

Portnoy couldn’t have enjoyed it more.

Always fun to see a Hitler lover get his ass whopped. pic.twitter.com/M7z36fNP09 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 13, 2025

Earlier this year, Mitchell claimed Hitler was a “good guy based on my own research.” He denied the Holocaust by saying, “There’s no possible way they could’ve burned and cremated 6 million bodies; you’re going to realize the Holocaust ain’t real.”

UFC President Dana White strongly condemned Mitchell’s offensive remarks, which included praising Hitler and making antisemitic and homophobic comments. However, White chose not to impose any punishment on the fighter.

That seemed to happen in the ring instead.

And that explains why Portnoy, who ditched his Barstool Sports hat for the moment, was jumping for joy, waving an Israeli flag with a yarmulke pinned to his head.

While Portnoy isn’t devoutly religious, he hasn’t hesitated to use his platform to call out antisemitism when he sees fit. He previously blasted Kanye West as “one of the worst humans of all time” after the rapper praised Hitler, labeled himself a “Nazi,” and sold shirts featuring a swastika on his website, some of which were even advertised during the Super Bowl.

He’s also been vocal in his support for Israel.

Exactly one year ago, Portnoy posted on X (formerly Twitter), voicing his backing for the country’s right to exist and defend itself.

There is no country that is consistently attacked by their enemies + then told to use restraint when defending themselves (despite superior military) more than Israel. I want peace for all innocents in Middle East. I also fully support Israel’s right to exist + defend itself. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 14, 2024

While others broke matzah, Portnoy broke out an Israeli flag and watched Mitchell tap out.