Credit: Barstool Sports on YouTube

The more time passes from ESPN’s cancellation of Barstool Van Talk, the clearer it is that the situation was a blessing in disguise for the company.

While the reason behind Van Talk‘s demise underscored the ugly side of Barstool, particularly in its early days, the controversy seems to have brought the company’s top talent together and reinforced its us-against-the-world mentality.

In advance of his new book, out this week, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy revealed that there were deep fractures with the hosts of Pardon My Take as they launched Van Talk. But after ESPN canned the show one episode into its run over Portnoy and Dan “Big Cat” Katz’s past misogynistic remarks about ESPN anchor Sam Ponder, both sides realized they were inextricably linked and had to figure out a path forward together.

In an excerpt from “Cancel Me If You Can,” published by the New York Post, Portnoy calls ESPN “an enemy who would unintentionally bestow the greatest gift possible to us: unity.”

The rift between Portnoy and the PMT hosts, Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger, grew out of their aspirations in the industry and the contrast between their more peaceful approach to conflict and Portnoy’s burn-it-all-down mentality.

But the sudden collapse of the ESPN deal led Katz, in particular, to realize that he could not distance himself from the perceptions surrounding Barstool — and, over time, that he didn’t want to.

“We never planned for this show to grow so much faster, so quickly, versus everything else,” Katz said in an episode of PMT released Monday. “And that’s where the weird tension came in, because it happened so fast. It was like we blinked and … ‘Oh f*ck, this thing is massive right now.'”

As Portnoy explained in the episode, many of the show’s fans expressed that they loved PMT but not Barstool as a whole.

While Katz may have initially fed into that logic, ESPN’s sensitivity to past Barstool controversies led him to refocus on building through Barstool and embracing it, warts and all.

“When someone says something bad about Barstool, I can’t just be like, ‘Oh, that’s OK,'” Katz added on Monday’s PMT. “Like, no, no, that’s my whole life. Some day, many, many years from now, this is all I’ll be known for. So it’s like, there’s nothing else I have.”

In a web documentary released on the PMT YouTube channel last year, Katz said that dipping into mainstream media with Van Talk opened his eyes to the “scarlet letter” people had placed on Barstool. Sollenberger admitted to feeling deep frustration toward Portnoy as ESPN considered canceling Van Talk, only to realize that the Worldwide Leader was clearly misguided in its own vision for the partnership as well. Even former Barstool CEO Erika Ayers Badan acknowledged a “tax” that some talent feels from their association with Barstool, which the PMT hosts may have been the first to deal with.

Now it feels hard to separate Katz and Sollenberger from Barstool, and the company has had several big hits beyond PMT, though the show remains among the top sports podcasts. But the Van Talk saga ultimately appears to have reinforced the self-belief of key figures at Barstool, a belief that has continued through multiple investors and ownership groups to today, when Portnoy owns the company outright once again, and it is arguably as big as ever.