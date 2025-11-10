Credit: CBS Sunday Morning

Earlier this week, while filming one of his famous pizza reviews, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was the target of an antisemitic remark from an individual watching the review from behind the camera.

“F*ck the Jews,” the man screamed at Portnoy while dropping what sounded like several coins on the ground.

Twitter identify this man pic.twitter.com/jHs82ozhVv — Tarnished (@LikelyTarnished) November 7, 2025

“Why don’t you come in the camera, buddy?” Portnoy, who is Jewish, responded as the man walked away.

The incident went viral on social media and is a stark example of the rise in antisemitic behavior across the country. Now, Portnoy is taking the opportunity to speak out against this type of hateful rhetoric in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

Just days ago, Barstool’s Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) was recording a pizza review in Mississippi, when a passerby shouted an antisemitic comment and the interaction was caught on camera. In an interview with @CBSSunday airing next weekend, Portnoy tells @tonydokoupil that… pic.twitter.com/JZirLahp0X — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2025

“I’ve seen in my own experience, just being Barstool, the difference between how much hate I get,” Portnoy explained in an interview with Tony Dokoupil, to air next Sunday. “I never got — I mean, occasionally you get, ‘Hey k*ke’ or ‘Jew’ or whatever. It’s every day now. Like, there’s a definitive shift in what’s going on. So, yes, now I, for me, being a Jewish person, you got to step up. You’re kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community, you have to be like, ‘Alright, this is not normal ‘ha ha’ with the guys,’ people are coming in with real hate.”

On Sunday, Portnoy attended the New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019.

Portnoy has long been outspoken against antisemitic behavior. Earlier this year, he took swift action against those responsible for a “F*ck the Jews” sign that appeared at a Barstool-branded bar in Philadelphia.