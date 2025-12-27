Credit: Adin Ross on Kick/ Barstool Radio

Dave Portnoy went after Adin Ross in a series of heated text messages over the streamer’s role in the antisemitic gesture controversy involving Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

Ross shared screenshots of the exchange on Wednesday, revealing Portnoy’s anger over Ross teaching Nacua what he called his “Jewish dance” during a livestream earlier this month. The gesture — hunching over and rubbing hands together — perpetuates a longstanding antisemitic stereotype.

Adin Ross reveals DMs with Dave Portnoy GOING OFF on him for teaching Puka how to do the jewish handrub pic.twitter.com/I7B54n07Ku — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) December 25, 2025

“I thought the way he set up Puka Nacua, by telling him to do that dance, was a total a**hole move by him,” Portnoy told the Daily Mail. “Anybody with a brain knew that would cause a controversy. For what? So Adin could get a couple clicks?”

The controversy began during a Kick livestream where Ross encouraged Nacua to perform the gesture as a touchdown celebration. Nacua agreed, apparently unaware of the antisemitic connotations. Days later, after the clip went viral and drew widespread condemnation, Nacua apologized, saying he didn’t know the gesture was offensive.

The stream happened shortly after a targeted attack at Bondi Beach in Australia killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration, which Portnoy threw back in Ross’s face in since-leaked messages when the streamer tried playing it off as harmless fun.

“Yeah telling a dude to do an antisemitic td dance 5 seconds after 15 people get murdered in Australia surely wouldn’t be taken too seriously,” Portnoy wrote. “Idiotic thing to do. You play both sides.”

Ross, who is Jewish, responded by saying people need to stop “playing this victim card” and be consistent across all races and religions. That only made Portnoy angrier.

“You’re a Jew who wants the cool kids to seem like he’s a cool Jew,” Portnoy shot back. “Suck Kanye’s d–k. Tell puka to do that dance. If you don’t think there is a difference between how Jews are being treated in the world vs 2 years ago you’re an idiot.”

Ross has a history of allowing antisemitic content on his streams, often framed as joking. He’s hosted white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes multiple times. His platform has become a space where athletes and entertainers get pulled into controversies they may not fully understand.

Nacua apologized on Instagram after the backlash, writing that he had “no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.” The NFL issued a statement condemning antisemitism and fined Nacua $25,000, though the fine was technically for separate comments he made about referees during the same stream.

Ross later said he would pay Nacua’s fine and took responsibility for the incident.

“To all the people on Twitter going at Puka, I did that,” Ross said on his stream. “I’m Jewish … I could stereotype a Jew, do my own Jewish sh*t.”

But Ross also accused his critics of “moral inconsistency”. He called them “sellouts,” suggesting he still doesn’t fully grasp why people found the gesture offensive or why teaching it to an NFL player on a public livestream was irresponsible.

Nacua scored two touchdowns in Thursday night’s game against Seattle, but did not perform the celebration. He’s since tried to move past the controversy, though he made things worse by posting another shot at officials on social media after the game, blindsiding his head coach, Sean McVay, before quickly deleting it.

As for Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder has been vocal about rising antisemitism lately. Earlier this year, someone screamed an antisemitic slur at him during a pizza review in Mississippi. He told CBS’s Sunday Morning in November that the hate he receives has fundamentally changed, saying harassment that used to be occasional is now constant. Whether that gives him moral authority on this particular situation is debatable, but it explains why he went after Ross so hard.