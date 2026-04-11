Credit: Macrodosing on YouTube

The never-ending speculation over the politics of Barstool Sports caught fire last year when longtime host Kevin “KFC” Clancy said in a podcast that “99 percent” of the company was liberal.

During an interview on KFC Radio with former GOP campaign strategist Tim Miller, Clancy claimed that “99 percent” of Barstool staffers were liberal.

Barstool, Clancy felt, was improperly categorized as part of the “manosphere,” a designation applied to popular hosts like Andrew Tate and Joe Rogan.

Miller joined another Barstool show this week, the politics and conspiracy show Macrodosing, where the debate was reignited. While he and Barstool star PFT Commenter attempted to push back on Clancy’s claim, Connor “Big T” Knapp argued that Clancy was right on.

Knapp insisted to Miller, now a commentator for The Bulwark, that of the Barstool employees who voted in 2024, 70 percent of them went for Kamala Harris. And Knapp, who counts himself among the small tribe of conservatives at Barstool, said that tribe is perilously small.

“I can name you every conservative at this company on my hand,” Knapp said. “A couple of them are in secret so I won’t name them.”

This led to a debate on the show, as PFT Commenter (real name Eric Sollenberger) argued that he would define Barstool employees as largely cynical and exhausted by politics rather than aligned with a party or political movement.

“A fair way to describe it would be ‘most people here don’t care,'” he said. “Most people, they don’t want to think about it. They don’t want to think about politics, which I completely and totally understand. And then outside the people that are ambivalent about it, it’s probably like pretty equal, I’d say like 50-50.”

Knapp agreed that many at Barstool likely do not vote, but maintained that of those who do, about 70 percent voted for Harris.

Many associate Barstool with its most well-known and egregious controversies, including that the talent regularly dropped the N-word on-air in the early days of the company and put out overtly misogynistic content. The company epitomized the provocative nature of the early internet, intentionally crossing the line to get attention and stand out, at the expense of marginalized people.

As a result, the company earned a reputation for being hostile to women and people of color. The staff tended to bear out this idea, as most of the employees were white guys with a similar point of view and temperament, one that is typically associated with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Dave Portnoy was also one of the earliest mainstream media figures to embrace Donald Trump, and he has been supportive of the president throughout the past decade.

However, the company has slowly and slightly diversified over the years. Last year, host Kate Mannion passionately addressed the company’s treatment of women after an incident with a producer on Barstool’s daily live show The Yak, stating, “I work at a place where I’m glad I can say exactly what’s on my mind.”

Clearly, even within Barstool’s walls, the political perspective at the company is hard to define. But it’s clearly not as easy to boil down as some of the company’s biggest stars or most high-profile violations might suggest.