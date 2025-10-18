Credit: Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy is in Provo, Utah, on Saturday as part of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff crew. However, The Barstool College Football Show won’t be there with him.

BNK is in town for Saturday’s big showdown between the No. 15 BYU Cougars and No. 23 Utah Utes. While The Barstool College Football Show, which airs beforehand on FS1, sometimes also appears live on location, that won’t be the case this weekend, though not because BYU didn’t want them there.

In fact, according to Portnoy, the school was willing to pay to have the show on campus. They just had one stipulation.“

“[BYU] would help pay for you to bring the whole show here,” Portnoy explained on his podcast, via the Salt Lake Tribune. “They want Barstool here. The caveat was there was no swearing in the show.”

Portnoy later took to X to confirm that the school wanted Barstool there but the swearing stipulation made it a no-go.

BYU did not ban Barstool. In fact quite the opposite. They requested the show. We only do 6 a year with @BNKonFOX Just wasn’t in the cards but by all indications they really wanted it and were even willing to offset the extra costs as long as we didn’t swear https://t.co/Qo4Hcbye3m — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 16, 2025

There had been rumors that the school banned Barstool from appearing on campus after he led Utah fans in anti-BYU chants when Big Noon Kickoff was on hand for Utah-Texas Tech a few weeks back.