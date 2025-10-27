Barstool Sports personality Cody "Beef" Franke passes away suddenly Credit: Barstool Sports
By Drew Lerner on

The golf world lost a beloved figure this weekend.

Cody “Beef” Franke, a Barstool Sports personality who regularly contributed to the company’s golf vertical, passed away from a “sudden medical issue” over the weekend. Barstool’s popular Fore Play podcast announced Franke’s passing on social media.

“We are beyond devastated to announce that our dear friend and beloved Barstool Sports colleague, Cody “Beef” Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend,” Fore Play wrote in a statement. “Cody truly loved the game of golf. He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game. Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness, and that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him. He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world.

“From his time as a PGA professional to his time at Barstool Sports, Cody made so many people laugh, he made so many people smile, and he simply made so many people better. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s entire family and loved ones. We’ll be removing out hats for Cody today and everyday. Rest in peace to the classiest man we knew.”

Shortly after the announcement, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared his condolences on social media.

“Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest,” Portnoy wrote.

Numerous other Barstool personalities, including several involved in the Fore Play podcast, also shared their feelings on social media.

Prominent figures in the golf media community shared similar sentiments.

“Couldn’t have been a nicer guy. Just completely gutted. My thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s family. Such a great guy,” Robby Berger, creator of the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel wrote.

“Beyond horrible. Lit up a room with his kindness. RIP,” former Fore Play personality Dan Rapaport wrote.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner