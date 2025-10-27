Credit: Barstool Sports

The golf world lost a beloved figure this weekend.

Cody “Beef” Franke, a Barstool Sports personality who regularly contributed to the company’s golf vertical, passed away from a “sudden medical issue” over the weekend. Barstool’s popular Fore Play podcast announced Franke’s passing on social media.

We are beyond devastated to announce that our good friend and cherished Barstool Sports colleague, Cody “Beef” Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/KPua67hCJW — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) October 27, 2025

“We are beyond devastated to announce that our dear friend and beloved Barstool Sports colleague, Cody “Beef” Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend,” Fore Play wrote in a statement. “Cody truly loved the game of golf. He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game. Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness, and that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him. He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world.

“From his time as a PGA professional to his time at Barstool Sports, Cody made so many people laugh, he made so many people smile, and he simply made so many people better. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s entire family and loved ones. We’ll be removing out hats for Cody today and everyday. Rest in peace to the classiest man we knew.”

Shortly after the announcement, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared his condolences on social media.

Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef https://t.co/k88o2tnzJB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 27, 2025

“Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest,” Portnoy wrote.

Numerous other Barstool personalities, including several involved in the Fore Play podcast, also shared their feelings on social media.

Devastated. Just devastated. Thinking of his family and anybody who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. https://t.co/VZckYeQVQi — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) October 27, 2025

Thinking of Cody’s family today. One of the nicest guys you can come across. He made our brand so much better and we’re going to miss him dearly. https://t.co/6ko52Hq43g — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) October 27, 2025

Beef was honestly the sweetest dude ever. Loved being around him. Dont know what else even to say. He will be missed by so many, and it makes me sad that more people won’t get a chance to know him and love him. RIP buddy https://t.co/G2tRCNCVWh — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 27, 2025

Prominent figures in the golf media community shared similar sentiments.

Couldn’t have been a nicer guy. Just completely gutted. My thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s family. Such a great guy https://t.co/PLKDNzjxuC — BrilliantlyDumb (@RobbyBerger) October 27, 2025

“Couldn’t have been a nicer guy. Just completely gutted. My thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s family. Such a great guy,” Robby Berger, creator of the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel wrote.

Beyond horrible. Lit up a room with his kindness. RIP ❤️ — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) October 27, 2025

“Beyond horrible. Lit up a room with his kindness. RIP,” former Fore Play personality Dan Rapaport wrote.