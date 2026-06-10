Instagram: doublevodkadon

Evan “Big Ev” McDowell broke his silence Wednesday in a video posted to social media, confirming that he checked himself into a residential treatment center for a gambling addiction, in what amounted to his first public statement since disappearing from Barstool Sports content in early April amid allegations that he stiffed multiple illegal bookmakers out of thousands of dollars.

“I’m a gambling addict, and it just got way out of control,” McDowell said in the video. “I needed to go to a treatment center like that, get help, admit that I’m powerless over it, had to go get the help I needed, and I’m feeling better than I felt in a really, really long time.”

Life Update: Went to rehab to get treatment. Truly sorry for any negativity I caused. Thank you to my family/friends who stood by me. Grateful to still work at Barstool. Proud of the changes I’ve made. Thank you @Diamondrecov3ry DMs open for anyone struggling with mental health. pic.twitter.com/wrnX53ozo7 — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) June 10, 2026

McDowell said he spent a little over a month at the facility, praised the staff, and said he’s proud of the work he put in. He acknowledged that things had “gotten completely out of control” and that he knew, at some level, it was going to blow up. He apologized to anyone affected and said he’s “glad I was able to put that behind me” before coming forward with the statement.

He also confirmed he’s still with Barstool. “Shout out to Dave, shout out to Barstool for giving me the space I need to go get help,” he said, calling it the best company in the world and saying there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

The video is the first time McDowell has addressed the situation directly. He went dark on social media on April 1, the same day he last posted to his @DoubleVodkaDon account, and had not appeared on Picks Central since. Barstool never issued any public statement. The only acknowledgment from inside the company came from Kirk Minihane, who said on his podcast that McDowell “clearly has some issues beyond that” while admitting he knew nothing about the situation officially, and from Adam “Rone” Ferrone, who noted that viewers kept flooding chat streams with Big Ev questions before essentially asking what anyone wanted him to say about it. That was the full extent of Barstool’s public engagement with the story.

The allegations, first reported by Awful Announcing, involved multiple individuals claiming McDowell had solicited introductions to illegal bookmakers through fans and followers and subsequently failed to pay his losing bets. Screenshots circulated online showing fans pleading with McDowell to cover debts ranging from mid-four figures to over $15,000. One exchange showed a fan telling McDowell that he was being held personally responsible for a debt after McDowell had made an introduction on his behalf. Another showed someone being told they were potentially on the hook for $17,000 if McDowell couldn’t be reached. McDowell was removed from promotional materials on DraftKings’ Picks Central page, and the show disabled its live chat function after allegations became public.

McDowell’s video does not address the specific allegations. He framed the statement around the addiction and the recovery, not the fallout. He also acknowledged that he understands people will look at him differently and hopes to win some of them back. His Barstool status appears secure, at least for now.

What the path back to Picks Central looks like for someone who just publicly admitted to a gambling addiction — while employed at a gambling show, on a gambling network, partnered with a legal sportsbook — remains to be seen.