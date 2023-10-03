Big Cat Credit: Barstool
Barstool Sports personality Big Cat, real name Dan Katz, is under fire from Swifties and others after saying on his show that he refuses to believe that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are actually dating unless he sees a sex tape.

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine,’” Katz said on Monday’s episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, not quite understanding what “consummate” means. “I don’t buy it until I see some dick in vagina. P in V. Otherwise it’s not real. I want to see insertion,” he said.

He and his co-hosts then traded off other viable sex acts between the pop singer and NFL star that they would accept.

“If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sundays [sic] I’m going to need to see a sex tape,” read the caption in his X post with the clip from his podcast.

“These are my demands.”

As you might imagine, the casual misogyny of the comments didn’t go over well with a lot of people.

Katz has been in an online battle with Swifties since the megastar singer started showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games and pulling focus, much to the chagrin of some football fans (though the NFL is clearly happy with it).

On Tuesday, Katz responded to the criticism during an appearance on Barstool Yak in which he acknowledged that he is “radioactive” in the eyes of critics.

“Man, people are calling on me to die. They’re calling for the end of my career,” said Katz. “They’ve been trying to hurt my feelings. A couple of them have landed.

“My favorite one is when people are like ‘Everyone told me he was one of the good ones at Barstool.’ You said that. YOU said that.”

Katz then pondered if he was no longer on the purported list of “good” Barstool personalities, though the incident seems to have reminded many people that such a list may have never existed in the first place.

