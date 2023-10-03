Credit: Barstool

Barstool Sports personality Big Cat, real name Dan Katz, is under fire from Swifties and others after saying on his show that he refuses to believe that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are actually dating unless he sees a sex tape.

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine,’” Katz said on Monday’s episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, not quite understanding what “consummate” means. “I don’t buy it until I see some dick in vagina. P in V. Otherwise it’s not real. I want to see insertion,” he said.

He and his co-hosts then traded off other viable sex acts between the pop singer and NFL star that they would accept.

“If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sundays [sic] I’m going to need to see a sex tape,” read the caption in his X post with the clip from his podcast.

“These are my demands.”

As you might imagine, the casual misogyny of the comments didn’t go over well with a lot of people.

Not gonna quote tweet the Barstool Big Cat clip about Taylor Swift and Kelce because it doesn’t deserve the engagement they’re fishing for. But let it be a friendly reminder: Barstool is irredeemably atrocious and you shouldn’t be giving them any of your money or attention. — Ben Curtis (@ben_curtis12) October 3, 2023

Big Cat’s long been tolerated by non-“Barstool bros” for treading lightly on the Barstool-brand misogyny. He finally proved you are the company you keep. The implication that men have more a right to football on Sunday than Taylor Swift does to her own body? Absolutely disgusting https://t.co/qfoKy9gVnO — Jake De Vries (@jakedevries) October 3, 2023

it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated https://t.co/0KxXEfHIC0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

we need to stop the production of podcast mics IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/4FwokISFBO — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 2, 2023

Katz has been in an online battle with Swifties since the megastar singer started showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games and pulling focus, much to the chagrin of some football fans (though the NFL is clearly happy with it).

On Tuesday, Katz responded to the criticism during an appearance on Barstool Yak in which he acknowledged that he is “radioactive” in the eyes of critics.

Big Cat is under seige. Presented by @rhoback pic.twitter.com/bMIfxw5WW3 — The Yak (@BarstoolYak) October 3, 2023

“Man, people are calling on me to die. They’re calling for the end of my career,” said Katz. “They’ve been trying to hurt my feelings. A couple of them have landed.

“My favorite one is when people are like ‘Everyone told me he was one of the good ones at Barstool.’ You said that. YOU said that.”

Katz then pondered if he was no longer on the purported list of “good” Barstool personalities, though the incident seems to have reminded many people that such a list may have never existed in the first place.

[Big Cat, The Yak, Page Six]