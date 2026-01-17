Credit: Green Light with Chris Long Podcast

Barstool Sports host Dan “Big Cat” Katz is undoubtedly one of the biggest podcasters in the world.

For years, his show Pardon My Take has drawn a massive audience and topped the charts on listening apps and YouTube alike. As a result, Katz and cohost PFT Commenter were recently rewarded with a handsome Netflix licensing deal.

And yet, when the Golden Globes purported to honor the Best Podcast of the year with a new award, PMT was not so much as nominated. While Katz’s show and The Bill Simmons Podcast were named to the original shortlist for the award, neither got a nom, as the Globes strangely gave sports the cold shoulder.

The winner, ultimately, was Good Hang with Amy Poehler, produced and distributed by Spotify.

Discussing the snub for the first time publicly, Katz took a torch to the award and the Globes more broadly.

“The whole thing’s a joke,” Katz said this week on Barstool’s House Call podcast. “Essentially, podcasts have become big. New Media has kind of eaten into TV shows and movies and stuff. It ate up late night. So now they’re like, ‘Well, we’re gonna have famous people do podcasts too, and then we’ll give them an award and be like, ‘Look, we’re podcasters too.’ It’s stupid.”

Katz also clarified that after PMT was named to the shortlist, the crew chose not to “fill out paper work” in order to officially submit for the award.

Following Poehler’s win, Katz claimed the voting was “rigged” in order to bring more Hollywood types into the fold for the annual winter ceremony. Good Hang launched earlier this year.

Katz also mocked the fact that the Globes want to honor podcasting at all.

“No real podcaster should want to win a Golden Globe,” he said. “Podcasting is a joke. It’s a joke profession. It’s not real world. We’re not doing anything that’s like, special. We’re idiots talking to a mic, hopefully entertaining people. Why do you got to get an award for that?”

Of course, podcasting hardly feels like a joke now, with so many listeners flocking to the medium and content companies spending big to develop shows. Many top comedians, talk show hosts and newscasters have pivoted to podcasting, with some even crediting podcast interviews with swaying the 2024 presidential election.

But Katz’s observation that the Globes are not seriously poring through top shows to award the best one certainly appears true given the massive omissions among its nominations — including Pardon My Take.