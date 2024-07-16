Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

The rumors and Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah were correct; Baker Mayfield is close with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about his relationship with Schefter during the most recent episode of Pardon My Take. Dan Katz (Barstool Big Cat) passed along a question from Cheah, a Bucs superfan, who’s had his film breakdown(s) posted on PewterReport and also serves as Barstool’s current Vice President of Football Operations.

There’s a pre-existing relationship there between Schefter and Cheah.

Barstool Sports has signed Steven Cheah to a new 3-year deal to preside as VP of Football Operations based in the new Chicago office. https://t.co/rnX0YHB5ul — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2023

Mayfield seemed to have no idea who the Barstool Sports personality was besides referring to him as a “gem.” However, he answered his question anyway and provided insight into his relationship with one of the league’s foremost insiders.

“Adam and I actually are close — that’s accurate,” Mayfield revealed. “He got the rumor right…I think Adam, as much as they do the breaking news stuff, if you have a conversation with Adam, he’s one of the media members you can actually trust that it’s off-the-record; it’s not going anywhere. Like, he actually will keep it close to the vest.

“I think a lot of those guys that are high up there, you got (Ian) Rapoport, (Tom) Pelissero, those guys, I think those are the qualities — because Adam was doing it before anybody. And he’s just done it for a long time…He’s a good dude.”

Big Cat, PFT Commenter (Eric Sollenberger) and Mayfield riffed over receiving Christmas gifts from Schefter. Each received a custom blanket monogrammed with an initial from the ESPN NFL insider this past Christmas. They also talked about getting cookies and baby gifts, as well.

Mayfield also pointed out that Schefter has his daughter very involved.

“He’s got his daughter doing interviews on the field after games,” Mayfield added. “With the Rams, we were playing the Broncos on Christmas Day, she was down there doing an interview for Nickelodeon.”

PFT Commenter jokingly asked Mayfield what his favorite physical attributes about Schefter were.

“How just proportionally sized to fit in my pocket he is,” quipped Mayfield. “You can just keep him right in there. I feel enormous. I feel like Josh Allen.”

[Pardon My Take]