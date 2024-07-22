Credit: Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon My Take’

There’s not a lot of love lost between Aaron Rodgers and the media.

Undeniably, his unpredictability and tendency to say ridiculous things is good for the headlines. At the same time, he’s also the quarterback of the New York Jets, which puts him at the forefront of all things New York sports, destined to be a back page sweetheart — for better or worse.

So when the 40-year-old Rodgers was asked about the media during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, he was asked if he’s felt the difference between the New York and Green Bay media.

“I mean, it’s hard to say,” said Rodgers. “There’s more beat writers in New York. I always felt like I had good relationships with a lot of the members in Green Bay. But media’s media; they’re trying to get a story.”

“They’re the worst,” Barstool Big Cat (Dan Katz) said.

“I don’t know about that. There’s a few good ones in there,” Rodgers added.

When PFT Commenter (Eric Sollenberger) asked Rodgers to name one good person who owns a microphone, Rodgers didn’t hesitate to say his buddy Pat McAfee. Always quick with the one-liners, PFT Commenter quipped that the former Indianapolis Colts punter paid Rodgers to say that, which is in reference to the formal deal the two sides have together for the latter to appear on McAfee’s show on Tuesdays during the NFL regular season.

“I guess he did,” Rodgers chuckled.

Later, during their 40-plus-minute interview, a recurring character named “Memes,” who is part of the PMT entourage, chimed in. As Big Cat introduced him, he said that “Memes” defends Rodgers to the ends of the earth against the media, believing they have it out for Rodgers and the Jets.

“Oh, they do. They definitely do,” he said.

Do you ever see any of the hater-a** media like Mike Florio?

“I don’t. Now, I’ve gotten a couple of texts from Dianna (Russini), but I never respond,” added Rodgers.

The NFL insider has drawn the ire of New York Jets fans — as well as Rodgers — for her reporting last season that Zach Wilson was reluctant to reenter the team’s starting lineup. Russini has since responded to Rodgers’ criticism of her Wilson report and also insisted that there’s no vendetta against him or the Jets.

They do it to themselves, which could be why Rodgers seemed relatively surprised that PMT defended Russini as a good reporter and friend of the show.

Rodgers’ dynamic with the media is complex. While he often portrays himself as a victim of unfair coverage, his actions and comments frequently fuel the fire. As he enters what he hopes will be a season that lasts more than four snaps, he’ll again be at the forefront of the league’s media coverage.

And as time marches on, he’s relished both the protagonist and antagonist role.

[PMT]