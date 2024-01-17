Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All things considered, the Bally Sports experience hasn’t been a smooth one for fans. Between inconsistent technology and well documented financial issues, many have been hopeful for an alternative to the largest collection of regional sports networks (RSNs).

So it’s not a surprise that the news of Amazon’s $100 million investment in Diamond Sports Group — the bankrupt parent company of the Bally Sports Regional Sports Network — which will result in Prime Video becoming the new streaming home of Bally Sports was met with celebration from many sports fans. While the biggest gripes about the Bally Sports experience have pertained to its technology and availability, the move to Prime Video would seemingly quell those concerns, as the Amazon-owned streaming service has proven plenty reliable throughout its two years of hosting the NFL’s Thursday Night Football weekly broadcasts.

Amazon is bailing out Bally Sports with $100M, and I can only PRAY the deal comes with getting rid of this scoreboard pic.twitter.com/87aMJokp6Z — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) January 17, 2024

@ Bally Sports pic.twitter.com/L7L3nWhnjy — Luther Kirk IV (@CaptainKirk140) January 17, 2024

Mildly concerned by 3 companies owning everything in the world, but anything is better than the Bally experience! https://t.co/Jk0cedea8Z — NBA University (@NBA_University) January 17, 2024

I will finally be freed from the shackles of the Bally Sports app.

Bless up. https://t.co/Y3a0MMAVto — Joey ? (@AssassinateHate) January 17, 2024

There are still plenty of details that have yet to be determined or made publicly available, especially when it comes to how the deal will affect MLB teams who have deals with Bally Sports. It’s also unclear whether the games that currently appear on Bally Sports will keep that branding once they move under the Amazon umbrella or be renamed somehow.

But if the social media reaction is any indication, it’s a day that can’t come soon enough for many fans who will be free from the terrible user experience Bally Sports has provided.