A technical difficulties graphic on Bally Sports Detroit. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

Last week was a nightmare for those trying to stream games on Bally Sports+, with outages plaguing the company’s website and app across several different days.

The service was down on multiple evenings loaded with live NBA and NHL action. Customers weren’t pleased, and Bally is responding by offering seven-day credits to those impacted.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Bally sent an email to subscribers over the weekend apologizing for the outages while also offering the credits.

In an email sent to subscribers, the network said it “encountered some issues we didn’t anticipate” while instituting some new updates to its app. “Saying ‘we’re sorry’ is not enough,” Bally Sports wrote in the email. “We owe it to you to acknowledge our failures and try to make it up to you.” […] “If you’re willing … stay,” Bally Sports wrote in the email. “We will not promise perfection but truly our mission is to deliver an improved experience because the teams and their fans deserve it. We hope to earn back your trust in time.”

While offering a week-long credit won’t appease everyone, it’s realistically the only thing Bally Sports could offer to subscribers after the outage.

Non-Bally Sports+ subscribers, attempting to watch games on the app with a cable login, impacted by the outages seem out of luck. Given that those users aren’t directly giving money to Bally, and are instead just paying their cable or satellite providers, I somewhat understand the logic. However, that logic won’t appease those viewers, who are likely even more incensed with Bally today.

[Tampa Bay Times]