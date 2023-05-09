For the last two-plus decades, Marney Gellner has been synonymous with the Minnesota sports scene. Gellner has served in many different roles and worn many different hats, as she’s spent the past 20 years at Fox Sports North/Bally Sports North. For over 19 years, Gellner was the sideline reporter for the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves and a play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Lynx. She has since transitioned to a studio host role at Bally Sports North and has been in her current role since 2021.

On Monday, the 49-year-old Gellner revealed that she underwent a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. But, she’s received good news on the status of that battle:

“A personal health update: 2 weeks ago today, I had a single mastectomy. Definitely not part of the original plan, but sometimes the plan changes and you gotta pivot like Ross Geller. I finally got clear margins and I am now breast cancer free! No further treatment needed.”

Gellner said that while she went through a roller coaster of emotions, she stressed the importance of early detection. She also encouraged women that are over the age of 40 to get a yearly mammogram.

It’s certainly good to hear that Gellner has received a clean bill of health and is now breast cancer-free. And it’s good to hear that she’ll be resuming her duties on KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show on Tuesday and Friday mornings.

