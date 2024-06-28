Screengrab via YouTube.

Jomboy Media is one of the great success stories of the modern digital media age. What started as a social media feed detailing the Astros cheating scandal has now grown into a full fledged outlet that spans social media, podcasts, and video. They’ve also teamed up with some big names in the sports media world on collaborations. Now one of those offshoots, the Warehouse Games, is getting its own television deal.

The Warehouse Games are a collection of improvised backyard-style games in, appropriately enough, a warehouse. But they come complete with graphics, commentators, and other legit broadcasting elements. Now they’ll be seen beyond their YouTube channel with a quarter-million subscribers and on Bally Sports and their 17 regional sports networks across the country.

Via Variety:

Indie sports media brand Jomboy Media has partnered with regional sports network Bally Sports to air its “Warehouse Games” franchise, which includes ball in play, floorball, blitzball and slapball. Deal reps the first time the games have hit a mainstream linear platform. Jomboy will produce multiple one-hour episodes that will feature content from the 2023 and 2024 Warehouse Games. The series launches on Sunday, June 30, across Bally Sports’ 17 regional sports networks and its Bally Sports app. “Two years ago, we bought a warehouse and crafted a plan to create something that nobody knew they wanted: high-production sports leagues with a backyard-BBQ feel,” said Jomboy Media founder Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien. “From the beginning, our mission was to dress up the friendly competition and banter of pick-up games in a TV-quality product. We invested in creating new games, new franchises, new personalities and new league formats. Now, we’re so excited that our hard work — and our community’s loyalty — have allowed us to reach this next milestone.”

It’s a pretty remarkable achievement to take a series of games played in a warehouse originally designed for YouTube and bring it to what amounts to national, linear distribution on the country’s largest collection of regional sports networks. It’s a big win for Jomboy in that regard and it gives the Bally Sports networks some extra content to fill downtime in between major league games.

Of course, Bally Sports and parent company Diamond Sports Group has their whole bankruptcy saga that continues to hang over their heads each and every day. However, if the company is striking rights deals with new outlets, it must maintain some hope that there will be an RSN network left standing after their legal entanglement is all said and done.

[Variety]