The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a dreadful start to the 2o23 MLB season. And those frustrations have bled over to the Bally Sports Midwest postgame show.

It’s early, but the Cardinals (9-16) are currently in the basement of the National League Central. They’re in danger of getting swept in a four-game set by the San Francisco Giants, having already lost the first three games of the series. St. Louis is currently 1-5 amidst its West Coast road trip and still has a three-game series with the Dodgers looming this weekend.

As the Cardinals’ struggles continue, largely because of the team’s pitching, longtime Cardinals color commentator and current studio analyst, Al Hrabosky had quite the suggestion for the team’s broadcasters, who will remain in California throughout the weekend.

“I have one suggestion for the Cardinal broadcasters,” Hrabosky said on the postgame show following Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss to the Giants.” Change your room, get down on the floor…don’t get up those high buildings ’cause you might jump.”

For one reason or another, Hrabosky made it inherently clear that his advice was for the Bally Sports Midwest broadcasters like play-by-play announcer Chip Caray, as well as analysts Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds, and not the players. While he didn’t single them out by name, it was clear who he was referring to.

This is the same Hrabosky who confused Ron Burgandy with former adult film star, Ron Jeremy, just last season. So, viewers aren’t quite sure what will come out of his mouth.

To studio host Alexa Datt’s credit, she handled Hrabosky’s wild suggestion quite well.

“I don’t think anyone’s jumping, Al,” Datt said. “Nobody’s at that point yet. We’re so early in the season. It is April 25.”

“You wouldn’t know it by talking to some of the fans, though,” Hrabosky quipped back.

Perhaps, Hrabosky should avoid making jokes about the broadcasters wanting to jump just 25 games into a 162-game season. Just food for thought.

[Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest]