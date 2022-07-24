After the St. Louis Cardinals lost 6-3 to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas — who suffered the loss — wore a cowboy hat while meeting with the media.

Well, after Mikolas’ media session was shown on the Cardinals’ Bally Sports Midwest postgame show, studio host Alexa Datt and longtime Cardinals color commentator Al Hrabosky talked about the cowboy hat.

Datt mentioned the movie Anchorman, and that led to Hrabosky asking the following question:

“Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy?”

Datt initially began responding before breaking into laughter. After Hrabosky corrected himself with “Ron Burgundy,” Datt returned to laughing into the commercial break.

Cardinals analyst Al Hrabosky is the latest to confuse Ron Burgundy with Ron Jeremy. "Who was it that wore the cowboy hat with Ron Jeremy?" Bally Sports' Alexa Datt couldn't hold back her laughter. ???? pic.twitter.com/as2fcOhC60 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 24, 2022

Ron Jeremy is a former adult films star (who was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault last August). Ron Burgundy is a fictional news anchor played by Will Ferrell in Anchorman.

The cowboy character from Anchorman that Datt and Hrabosky were alluding to (or trying to allude to) is Champ Kind, a sports news reporter played by David Koechner.

Believe it or not, the Burgundy-Jeremy mix-up has actually been a rather frequent occurrence in sports media. Gus Johnson, Andy Kennedy, and Jack Armstrong are among other announcers with the mishap.

[Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest]