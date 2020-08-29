AT&TDirecTVBy Matt Clapp on

It was reported in May that AT&T has been feeling the pressure to sell DirecTV, and it seems there may be progress on that front.

The Wall Street Journal reports that AT&T is exploring a deal for DirecTV, and “have been in talks with private-equity suitors about the satellite TV unit.” The WSJ adds that Apollo Global Management Inc. and Platinum Equity are among the potential bidders.

AT&T acquired DirecTV — home of NFL Sunday Ticket — for $49 billion in 2015, but sources tell The WSJ that the unit may sell for only $20 billion now. Do the math, and that’s well less than half of AT&T paid for it.

But with the constant increase in cord-cutters, to go with being $180 billion in debt after acquisitions (such as their purchase of Time Warner for more than $80 billion), AT&T may take what they can get for DirecTV.

[The Wall Street Journal]

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp