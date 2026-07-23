Logos of Fubo and The Athletic

The Athletic is partnering with Fubo to bring the outlet’s video content to a streaming platform for the first time.

The announcement expands on an October 2024 agreement which named Fubo as The Athletic’s first streaming partner by integrating the service into live game blogs and other content on The Athletic’s website. This time, the relationship runs in the opposite direction, with The Athletic’s video programming coming directly to Fubo.

Shows including The Athletic Football Show, The Sports Gossip Show, Rates & Barrels, NBA Daily, The Tennis Podcast, and No Offseason will now be available to stream on the platform. That comes in addition to short-form content, including highlights, real-time reactions and analysis, game and season previews, X’s and O’s breakdowns, and picks segments.

All of this content will be hosted on the new Athletic Video Hub, which will only be available to paid Fubo subscribers. However, select Athletic content will also stream on the free Fubo Sports Network.

“The Athletic is already a valuable partner in connecting with our shared audience of passionate sports fans, and streaming their coveted video content on Fubo is the next phase of our already successful collaboration,” said Yale Wang, executive vice president and head of marketing at Fubo in the announcement. “The Athletic is one of the most trusted sources in sports media, and we are proud to bring their leading coverage to streaming TV in a way that’s never been done before.”

Many of the shows moving to Fubo are already free to stream, either as video content on YouTube or as audio podcasts. So this move is not really about accessibility, but rather increasing discoverability by putting them in front of people who may not have otherwise heard about them.

For Fubo, this continues its push to brand the streaming service as sports-first. It is also more content that could help keep sports fans using the service.

With the backing of The Athletic brand, it will be interesting to see whether Fubo can meaningfully improve the profile of these shows.