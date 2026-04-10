Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images, The Dan Patrick Show

The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini and executive editor Steven Ginsberg both issued statements to the New York Post‘s Page Six, denying the insinuations in Tuesday’s release of several photos that showed the NFL insider with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort several weeks ago.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports, The Athletic is now seeking further confirmation that Russini’s explanation of the gathering holds up.

Per the Page Six story, the two were photographed in late March at the Ambiente, an adult-only resort in Sedona, Arizona. The series of photos in the article shows them holding hands, hugging, and lying side by side in a hot tub.

The optics were not good. A reporter for a New York Times-owned outlet seen getting overly comfortable with the head coach of an NFL team, a prime subject of their reporting, would send up alarm bells in any newspaper room. That Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, are both married to other people adds a potential other layer.

Both Russini and Vrabel told Page Six that they had arrived at the resort with other friends who were not present in the photos. “A source close to Russini” told the outlet she was staying at the hotel as part of a hiking trip with two female friends. “One of Vrabel’s friends” told Page Six that they and the coach drove to Sedona for the day with another friend, and they departed together later that day.

Three other sources told Page Six that they did not see anyone else with Vrabel or Russini, and none of the photos that the outlet paid for included any friends or acquaintances.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said in a statement to Page Six. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

The Athletic also appears to have immediately stood behind Russini’s characterization of events as well.

“These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” said Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of The Athletic. “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL, and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

While that may still be true, Glasspiegel now says that “sources told FOS that The Athletic is pressing for proof about Russini’s statement that they were there with other people,” adding that no evidence has been provided to support the claims of other attendees.

Russini hasn’t commented publicly beyond her initial statement. A head-down return to reporting on Thursday didn’t go well. And the story has taken on a life of its own.

Glasspiegel reported earlier in the week that Russini’s contract with The Athletic is up in August, and Awful Announcing confirmed that the Scoop City podcast she co-hosts is “in transition.” Beyond that, we’re all just waiting for the next update in this story, either from Russini, The Athletic, or otherwise.