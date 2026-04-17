Credit: Pardon My Take

Honestly, we’re just as confused as you are reading all of this.

On Friday, Page Six, the outlet that first shared photos of former The Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, leading to her resignation from the New York Times-owned outlet, reported that Russini helped rescue an elderly man and his dog from an overturned Jeep in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Got all that?

The incident took place in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where a car collision caused a Jeep to flip over. According to Caren Lissner of Patch.com, the 73-year-old driver of the Jeep and his dog were stuck inside. Per that write-up, which makes no mention of Russini, the man was taken to a hospital complaining of head and shoulder pain, and his dog, which appeared to be in good health, was turned over to a friend while he recovered.

One eyewitness told Page Six that the former ESPN and Athletic reporter was driving behind the Jeep when the accident occurred and that she stopped to help the man and the dog escape the vehicle.

“She ran out and had a tall man put her on top of the Jeep to open the door, and she and the other guy pulled the driver and his dog out of the Jeep,” the person told Page Six. There’s no further information on whether Russini stayed to speak with the police or did anything else.

TMZ shared video of the crash scene, though it does not include Russini.

Page Six presumably reached out to Russini for confirmation, but only noted that she “didn’t comment on the crash.” That’s an odd phrasing, but like so many aspects of the discussions around her this past week, maybe we’re reading too much into it.

Also, if you were Dianna Russini, would you really want to talk to Page Six right now?