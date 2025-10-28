Screen grab: ‘Breaking In With Kevin Fishbane’

In recent years, Mirin Fader has become one of the go-to authors for profiles of basketball stars past and present, with books on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Now, the former staff writer at The Ringer is taking her talents to The Athletic, where she’ll serve as a senior NBA writer.

While the outlet may be changing, it appears Fader’s focus will largely remain the same, with profile pieces focused on basketball’s biggest names. She also noted that she’s currently working on her third book, a biography of Larry Bird, which was sold to Grand Central Publishing earlier this year.

I’m so excited to announce that I’m now a senior writer with The Athletic! I’m going to be writing long-form NBA features @TheAthleticNBA. I’ll dabble in other sports from time to time. Thrilled to join such a talented staff! 💜 — Mirin Fader (@MirinFader) October 28, 2025

“Just as I did at my previous publications, as a senior writer at The Ringer and a staff writer both at B/R Mag and the Orange County Register, I am hoping to bring you stories now at The Athletic not just about who is dominant on the floor, but who is interesting off of it,” Fader wrote in her first piece for The Athletic, which was published on Tuesday. “I try to approach stories with a sense of empathy and attention to detail, writing, for instance, about Cade Cunningham overcoming a feeling of what he called imposter syndrome to lead his team to a magical season; or Jalen Williams proving himself again and again to becoming a franchise player for OKC; or DeMar DeRozan finding solace and even joy as he speaks openly about his mental-health struggles.”

Given her history of well-reported, longform and personality-driven writing, Fader seems like an obvious fit for The Athletic, just as she was at previous stops at The Ringer and B/R Magazine. Even as the New York Times-owned outlet has shifted to a more current approach, there’s always a place for such pieces, which she’ll now be responsible for writing during one of the league’s more fascinating times.