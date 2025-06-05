Credit: Lindsay Schnell/APSE

Wednesday, the Associated Press Sports Editors and the APSE Foundation announced that Lindsay Schnell is the 2025 winner of the Billie Jean King Award for Excellence in Women’s Sports Coverage.

Schnell joined The New York Times-owned The Athletic in January as a senior writer covering college basketball. Before that, she served as a national enterprise reporter at USA Today, with previous stops at Sports Illustrated and The Oregonian.

The judges awarded Schnell the honor based on her “four-story portfolio of content written in 2024 about women’s sports.”

“I’m so overwhelmed, in the best way possible, by this honor,” Schnell said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire career fighting for coverage of women. As women’s sports have exploded in popularity the last few years it’s been so gratifying to not only have a front-row seat, but be able to chronicle their rise.”

She also shared her initial reaction on social media, which didn’t make the cut for the official statement for obvious reasons.

Not gonna lie, this is really f***ing cool. (That was my initial reaction, but I begged them to not use that quote or my parents would be upset with me for cursing.) https://t.co/giCt5nJvDx — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) June 4, 2025

Schnell will be presented with her award on June 28 during the APSE summer conference and receive a $5,000 grant from the Billie Jean King Foundation.

Congratulations to ⁦@Lindsay_Schnell, the 2nd winner of the Billie Jean King Award for Excellence in Women’s Sports Coverage. ⁦@APSE_sportmedia⁩ & the APSE Foundation selected Lindsay for her 4-story portfolio of content about women’s sports. https://t.co/YcgmXDn4A7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 4, 2025

“Congratulations to Lindsay Schnell on receiving this year’s award for excellence in women’s sports coverage, and thank you to all the journalists who entered the APSE competition,” Billie Jean King said. “Sustainable media coverage of women’s sports is vital to the continued growth of women’s sports. These journalists tell our stories, and the Billie Jean King Foundation is proud to partner with APSE to spotlight and celebrate all journalists who have made a commitment to cover women’s sports year-round.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

According to the announcement, Schnell finished ahead of runner-up Candace Buckner of The Washington Post and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.