Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Get ready for the biggest FIFA World Cup ever.

Soccer’s greatest international spectacle kicks off next month, and its format is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For the first time, the tournament will be hosted by three countries (the United States, Canada, and Mexico). The field has expanded from 32 to a record 48 teams.

More participants mean more media. To meet demand, The Athletic will have reporters at all 104 games across the 16 host cities, with over 100 journalists producing written, video, social, and podcast content.

Laura Williamson, editor-in-chief of The Athletic’s UK newsroom and global soccer coverage, is overseeing this unprecedented event, running from June 11 to July 19. We caught up with her to discuss taking on this challenge.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: Why should someone check out The Athletic’s World Cup coverage?

Laura Williamson: “I think we will have the most comprehensive coverage of the biggest soccer tournament. We’ll have more writers on the ground throughout the three host countries than any other outlet. We’ll bring our unique expertise to dedicated soccer fans, telling them everything they need to know about whatever they care about. At the same time, we’re very conscious that this tournament is going to be the first experience of a beautiful game for so many people.”

What will The Athletic offer to casual fans?

“We really want to talk to them too, explain what’s going on and why it matters, and lean into the fun of the tournament and its spectacle. We want to be there alongside newcomers to sports, holding their hands and guiding them through it. So hopefully that’s a comprehensive package for people. We’re hoping it’s going to be a one-stop shop for whatever level of fandom you approach it with, really.”

How would you describe the World Cup?

“I think it’s that cultural crossover. World Cups, whether you’re a passionate soccer fan or not, dominate the space and the airwaves for the period of time that they’re on. And because this is just going to be so much bigger than we’ve ever had before, it’d be impossible to move even in a country as vast as the United States without coming into contact with it. So, I think it’s that influx of people from other nations, as well as the cultural moment. I think people back to 1994 would remember where they were and the effect it had on them. We’re hoping for an even bigger impact this time.”

What’s the biggest challenge in arranging coverage?

“Just the scale of the tournament, with three countries and 16 host cities, and so many games. We’ve been very clear that we want reporters on the ground at every stadium for every game, and we want to cover every game live. So there are two things to organize. There’s the physical movement of people across the three countries, and we’ve tried to keep reporters in one or two cities wherever possible. Then the second is the wraparound, with editors in L.A., London, and on the East Coast as well, to provide 24-hour coverage and editorial support. And then, how to utilize our vast soccer personnel in both the U.S. and the UK, because this is going to be a World Cup that so many people will watch on TV. We want to be alongside them in that respect.”

What’s the No. 1 story of this World Cup?

“I’m fascinated by how the U.S. is going to fare, with a former Premier League manager, Mauricio Pochettino, in charge, and by whether the U.S. can, well, I really hope they’ll progress from the group stage, how far they can go, and the impact that has on soccer in the United States in the long term. Very interested in that. The honest answer is that there are so many unknowns about this competition because of its scale, the heat, and the travel. Who comes through is going to be absolutely fascinating to watch.”

What else stands out to you?

“Off the pitch, our coverage has been absolutely dominated by ticket prices, the cost of travel, and the barriers some fans have faced in trying to get into the United States, etc. I think that’s going to be really interesting to keep an eye on. We had a story the other day, for example, that the opening U.S. game had only sold out by about 50%, and to see how that manifests itself on the ground. That’s going to be really interesting as well.”

Could you elaborate on the challenges for fans?

“I think we’ve got two reporters, Henry Bushnell and Adam Crafton, who have been all over these stories from the outset, really, sort of forensically looking at ticket prices and hotel costs in host cities, as well as the cost of travel. We’ve been ahead of the game in charting the news developments on that front. And we’ve surveyed fans of each qualified nation to find out what their experience has been like when booking travel. We are always thinking about what it actually means for a fan. How will this impact a fan? How will a supporter experience this tournament?”

Who are some of the top stars in this tournament?

“I think we’re still in an era of (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo. It’s obviously their last tournaments, but given their enduring popularity and the fascination with them, I think it’s going to be incredible to watch, especially for fans in the U.S. Ronaldo hasn’t played on U.S. soil for such a long time. I think you’ll also be looking at Lamine Yamal, if he’s fit. I think his status as a phenomenal emerging star will be good to watch. Kylian Mbappé, again, if he’s fit, with France. And then I’m really interested to see whether somebody like Erling Haaland, who in Europe is such an incredible star, translates to a new audience on the international stage as well.”

Where will you be stationed for the World Cup?

“I’m going to be in New York City for the first couple of weeks, hopefully taking as many games as I can, then a couple of weeks back in London, and then back out to New York City for the last 10 days or so. I was at the last World Cup in Qatar. I was there for the duration, and it was a bit different because you could just take the train between games. It was a lot easier to get around.”

Do you have a favorite 2022 World Cup memory?

“It’d be remiss of me not to say the final was one of the greatest football matches in history. The fact that it went to penalties, and then seeing Messi and Argentina lift the trophy was a real pinch-yourself moment.”