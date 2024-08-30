Credit: Kyle Tucker on X

Longtime respected sportswriter Kyle Tucker said goodbye to journalism on Friday, calling it “the toughest decision of his life” after a 21-year career.

After 21 years as a sportswriter, the last 13 covering Kentucky, I’m hanging up my press pass. Toughest decision of my life, but an opportunity outside journalism was too good to pass up. What a ride! So grateful for all who trusted me to tell their story and all who read them. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 30, 2024

Tucker is well-respected in the industry and a talented storyteller at that. No one covered the John Calipari era at Kentucky better, especially in what ended up being the finality of the legendary coach’s time in Lexington. Tucker was unafraid of taking Coach Cal to task for the shortcomings and failing to meet expectations when one-and-done no longer appeared to be working in the NCAA (and college basketball’s current state).

While essential to journalism, this critical approach can be rare when covering high-profile programs and coaches. However, it made Tucker such a valuable asset during his 13 years covering the Wildcats, the last five with The Athletic.

Prior to that, he covered the Tennessee Titans and spent seven years each reporting on Kentucky sports for The Courier-Journal and SEC Country, and Virginia Tech football for The Virginian-Pilot.

But in his final story, Tucker returned to his roots. He wrote about Willie Cauley-Stein, the former Kentucky star, who quoted Tucker’s post about the article on X, “Appreciate the love you put into this, Kyle! Couldn’t see myself giving the story to anyone else.”

Willie Cauley-Stein has never told this story before. About losing people he loved, then losing himself in the pills that numbed his pain. About dodging death, doing rehab and coming home — to Kentucky — to let love heal him. https://t.co/avKAJoxDkh — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 29, 2024

It would be Tucker’s final story in the industry, which he said Friday is something he didn’t want to share with Cauley-Stein originally.

I didn’t tell @THEwillieCS15 at the time, but I decided a few weeks ago that I wanted his story to be my last. It brought me full-circle, and it was everything I always wanted this job to be: trust, care and impact in storytelling. Thank you, Willie. And thank you, friends. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 30, 2024

While details are scarce, Tucker did mention an exciting new opportunity outside journalism that was too good to pass up. We await further news on his future endeavors.

[Kyle Tucker]