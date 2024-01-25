CREDIT: Bally Sports North

Wednesday night’s Minnesota Timberwolves game seemed to be nothing out of the ordinary as the Wolves picked up their 31st victory of the season with a 118-107 over the lowly Washington Wizards.

Everything seemed to be business as usual until Karl-Anthony Towns did his postgame interview and realized the Bally Sports North sideline reporter was Jon Krawczynski, Timberwolves’ beat reporter for The Athletic.

Towns couldn’t contain his joy over seeing Krawczynski in the role.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points and was all smiles with @JonKrawczynski after the win over the Wizards. #RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/0DPpNkhPK6 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 25, 2024

“I can’t believe I’m seeing you, man!” Towns said.

“I’m coming up, man. I’m coming up, I’m trying it,” Krawczynski replied as both of them seemed genuinely thrilled with the situation.

Krawczynski has covered the Timberwolves for years, even before his time at The Athletic. Last season, he started filling in as a sideline reporter and apparently, he enjoyed it because he’s been doing it more often.

Filling in as the sideline reporter for @BallySportsNOR tonight. Please be gentle with the memes. https://t.co/cYmRrfmylC — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 17, 2023

Following the joyful exchange at the beginning of the interview, Krawczynski and Towns had a great discussion with the veteran journalist asking very on-point questions.

Afterward, Krawczynski was surprised by Towns’ reaction, posting “That’s not how I anticipated this going,” to his X account.

This is not how I anticipated this going https://t.co/TzyDCNHzfZ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 25, 2024

It’s been quite a week for Towns. He scored a franchise-record 62 points on Monday and he got a nice surprise by seeing Krawczynski after another victory.

