Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter at press conference at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to tackling important issues in sports, Jim Trotter is at the forefront.

The veteran reporter and columnist joined The Athletic this past spring after his contract was not renewed by NFL Media. Trotter, who has also worked for Sports Illustrated and ESPN, gained national attention for questioning Roger Goodell about the league’s lack of minority hiring both on the field and at NFL Media. Trotter has said that he believes Goodell “played a role” in his contract not being picked up.

Awful Announcing recently caught up with Trotter to discuss his new job as well as his old one.

Awful Announcing: How do you like being at The Athletic?

Jim Trotter: “It’s always fun to be working with a really talented staff, people who do great work, and to have an opportunity to express your voice and viewpoint. It has been a lot of fun the first couple of months.”

Is your recent column about coaching diversity in the XFL as opposed to the NFL an example of something you couldn’t have done at your previous job?

“I would probably guess that. Every story and situation is unique. But I would say there is a strong likelihood I could not have written it in that way.

“If the NFL holds itself up to be about diversity, equity, and inclusion and we’re not seeing that on the field and yet we are seeing it in the XFL, to me that’s news. And the fact that coaches feel like they have to leave the NFL to get these types of opportunities also is reflective of a problem in the NFL. For me, it’s about shining a light where I see an issue.”

What were your expectations when you joined NFL Media?

“Before leaving ESPN, I told them. They knew. When I interviewed for the job, I said to them ‘Let’s not waste each other’s time. If our visions don’t align, that’s OK. You go your way. I’ll go mine.’ I told them there were three things I wanted to focus on: No.1 was social activism or player activism. No.2, I wanted to humanize the players. No.3, I wanted to focus on issues and trends within the league. I told them, if that’s something you’re interested in, great. We can proceed. If not, there’s no need for us to waste each other’s time. They told me those were things they were interested in.”

So, why did things change?

“You would have to ask them that.”

Were there examples of stories that you wanted to pursue that were either toned down or silenced by the NFL?

“Absolutely, but I’m not going to get into it here. … I’ve said what I’ve had to say about that whole situation. Look, I was focused on things that I felt were important. I was focused on things that the NFL said were important to it. And somewhere along the way, there was a disconnect. The only thing I know is that in November, they said they expected to bring me back. There was no reason to think I wouldn’t be brought back. It was either the last week in February or the first week in March, I was told that wasn’t necessarily the case anymore. Only they can speak to why they took the actions that they did.”

If you could have a conversation with Goodell about improving the number of minority coaches, what kind of questions would you ask?

“As far as minority coaches, look, the league office has done pretty much all it can do as it relates to trying to level the playing field. The problem here is ownership. Until owners decide that they want Black faces to be the face of their franchises, there’s not much else the league office can do.”

Is the NFL offering teams compensatory draft picks if they lose a minority staff member to a head coach or general manager job a good idea?

“I think it’s shameful that you have to incentivize the hiring of minority coaches. If you were to do blind resumes with minority coaches and non-minority coaches and ask people who were the most qualified in certain situations I think you would find they would choose the resumes of a minority coach. But unfortunately, jobs aren’t going to these individuals.”

Does this mean that nothing more can be done to change the minds of owners?

“I’m not in the business of changing hearts and minds. All I ask is that you hire the most qualified person. Period. And it’s not that hard to see who the most qualified are in certain situations.

“As I wrote, Brandon Staley got a head coaching job five years after leaving a small college football program and only one year of coordinating experience. Eric Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator for a team that has gone to three of the last four Super Bowls and has an MVP quarterback and a Super Bowl MVP quarterback. So, how is it that he can’t get a job?”

What do you hope to accomplish at The Athletic?

“What I’m passionate about is helping fans understand who these players are as people, as men. They’re not just players. There is more to them. I’m also passionate about focusing on issues within the NFL. It’s not all about race. There are other issues as well. We can talk about stadium financing, mental health. There are a lot of different areas to focus on. And one of the beauties of being at The Athletic is that I can focus on other sports.”

What do you think of the declining state of sports journalism?

“It’s disappointing. There are a lot of talented people who are out of work through no fault of their own. I pray that they land on their feet and they’re in better situations going forward. It’s sad, but it’s reflective of where the industry is going.”

If you were in college now, do you think you would still choose to be a journalist?

“Yeah, I would. But I tell you this, it’s the same thing I tell my students (at San Diego State), I’m not here to dissuade you from getting into the profession. But I want you to go in with your eyes open., That’s why I’m telling you the good as well as the bad. So that you can make informed decisions about your life.”