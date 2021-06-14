James Holzhauer is well-known in the Jeopardy! world for his winnings of $2,464,216 on his original run (and the ratings that drew), and the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time and The Chase series he appeared in with fellow famed contestants Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. But beyond that, Holzhauer has made a career as a professional gambler, betting on everything from the World Baseball Classic to the NFL, MLB, and college basketball and competing in the World Series of Poker. And now, as per Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Holzhauer is joining The Athletic to write a sports betting column:

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer will be writing a sports betting column for The Athletic, according to a source. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 14, 2021

Update: A source confirmed this to AA, and said that Holzhauer’s first column will debut on the site at 10 a.m. Eastern Tuesday.

This is certainly an interesting idea. Sports betting content is something that countless media outlets are trying to get into these days, and The Athletic is no exception. And while they do already have a betting vertical that includes some established sports betting writers, adding Holzhauer might be a way to get some more attention for that vertical, and might drive some new signups (which is really that company’s key goal at the moment). And Holzhauer’s certainly a notable personality, between his social media presence (he has more than 250,000 Twitter followers) and his past TV appearances:

We’ll see what Holzhauer decides to write about and how this column turns out, but it certainly seems to make some sense for The Athletic to explore this.

[Andrew Marchand on Twitter; photo via Jeopardy! on YouTube]