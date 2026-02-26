A logo for The Athletic.

The Athletic is taking advantage of the new talent available following the Washington Post‘s decision to shutter its sports section.

On Thursday, the New York Times-owned publication announced the hiring of six former Washington Post sports staffers to bolster its coverage of D.C.-area sports teams, as well as adding to its coverage in other areas.

Barry Svrluga, a longtime Post sportswriter who joined the paper in 2003 before becoming a columnist in 2016, will join The Athletic as a Commanders reporter and “also weigh in on the biggest stories in the nation’s capital.” Spencer Nusbaum will continue to cover the Nationals, which he had done for the Post since 2014. Candace Buckner joins as a columnist, where she will continue to pen pieces of national interest. Ava Wallace will be on the tennis beat and also contribute to coverage of women’s sports. Adam Kilgore will join The Athletic’s rapid response investigative unit as a senior writer after serving as an investigative reporter at the Post. Jason Murray, a former sports editor for the Post, will serve as a deputy editorial director.

Many of the six former Post employees announced their moves on social media.

Some news: I’m excited to be joining @TheAthletic as a D.C. sports columnist with heavy involvement in our Commanders coverage, joining the great @NickiJhabvala. I’ll be in Ashburn a lot, but also weigh in on so many familiar subjects. Grateful! https://t.co/A8xU2XpsuP — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 26, 2026

Well, Nats fans, I’m sticking around. Thrilled to announce that I’m joining the @TheAthletic as the Washington Nationals beat reporter. I’m amped about our plans for the beat, and believe you will be, too. https://t.co/IBFAh4o7MR — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) February 26, 2026

hmmm does this mean they can finally describe me as ‘athletic?’ Oh and btw, I want you to put the word out there… we back up 🙌🏽https://t.co/9QlkRBq4sW — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 26, 2026

Extremely excited to get started with this new opportunity with @TheAthletic. I also get to do it with some old friends while making a bunch of new friends. Let’s go!https://t.co/LwvFh0n2Lw — Jason Murray (@JasonMurray117) February 26, 2026

The announcement is great news for D.C. sports fans, who might get at least some of what they’re now missing from the Washington Post with an Athletic subscription.

The moves also show that, while The Athletic has generally moved away from its initial mission of being hyper-local as it recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, the outlet can still have a place for covering some local sports teams, at least in major markets like Washington, D.C. And to be able to add so many former Washington Post staffers sends a message from the New York Times-owned outlet that they can still provide a home to seasoned sports journalists.