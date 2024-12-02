A logo for The Athletic.

As The Athletic looks to bolster its sports business coverage, it’s turning to a veteran of the industry.

Taking to X on Monday morning, Dan Shanoff announced that he’s joining The New York Times-owned outlet, where he’ll serve as the managing editor of its sports business coverage.

“Thrilled to have joined @TheAthletic, getting to work with an incredibly talented team of folks I have long admired and focusing on coverage of Sports Business,” Shanoff wrote. “Exciting things ahead!”

Thrilled to have joined @TheAthletic, getting to work with an incredibly talented team of folks I have long admired and focusing on coverage of Sports Business. Exciting things ahead! — Dan Shanoff (@danshanoff) December 2, 2024

Shanoff’s sports media career dates back to the mid-1990s, when he worked as an editor at Real Fans Sports Network, which was later purchased by AOL. He is perhaps best known for his time at ESPN in the early-2000s, when he wrote “The Daily Quickie” column during the heyday of the Page 2 sub site.

In addition to his three stints with the Worldwide Leader — including a two-year run as an espnW columnist from 2015-2017 — Shanoff has been an active participant in the sports blogosphere while also holding editor/executive roles at platforms such as USA Today and Facebook. He most recently served as the Head of Content at Coaches Plus Media, which describes itself as “a content studio that develops premium content for partners across streaming and broadcast networks, audio, education, collectibles and the metaverse, all powered by more than 8,000 highly influential coaches.”

As for his new role, Shanoff certainly seems like a fit and it will be interesting to see what experience across various role adds to The Athletic’s sports business coverage. While the website’s sports business page is active, most of the stories on it are more “sports” than “business,” something that will presumably be shifting with the arrival of its new managing editor.

[Dan Shanoff on X]