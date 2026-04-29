Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images, The New York Times, The Athletic

The Athletic’s top editor formally addressed his staff about the ongoing investigation into former NFL insider Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

According to a report by Ryan Glasspiegel in Front Office Sports, The Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg read a 10-minute prepared statement acknowledging the ongoing saga involving Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. In the statement, Ginsberg, who initially issued a full-throated defense of Russini after the initial pictures of her and Vrabel were reported by Page Six, acknowledged that the publication’s communications could have been clearer, Glasspiegel reports.

Shortly after the first photos were published, Ginsberg said in a statement that, “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

Ginsberg also told staff that the investigation into the matter, led by New York Times standards editor Mike Semel, is expected to be lengthy.

Ginsberg reportedly did not take any questions, but told staff he was available for direct contact.

The Times investigation will understandably take some time. There will need to be a thorough examination of all of Russini’s past reports from at least 2023, when she joined The Athletic, or even March 2020, when the first photo evidence of her apparent relationship with Vrabel is dated. Prior to working at The Athletic, Russini served as an NFL insider at ESPN.

There has already been some suspicion about certain past reports from Russini. One report from 2021, while she was at ESPN, could be seen as having helped the Tennessee Titans land a trade for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans at the time.

Russini has gone incognito after resigning from The Athletic. She has deleted some of her social media channels from X to Spotify, and is seemingly trying to lay low through all of this. Meanwhile, Vrabel went to one day of counseling on Day 3 of the NFL Draft and returned to his duties as head coach of the Patriots shortly after.